Two Canadian Pole Positions at Rotax Grand Finals in Bahrain!

What a start for Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain as we scored two pole positions in Qualifying and the second fastest lap as well in a third category.

The intense Qualifying sessions come after seven rounds of practice around the Bahrain International Kart Circuit and the only opportunity to use a fresh set of MOJO rubber aside from the opening practice and break-in session.

The lap times dropped as every class took to the track led by the Rotax E-Kart division.

Leading the way in the Mini-Max division was Jensen Burnett. He wasted no time setting the bar as he posted the fastest out lap and then bettered it on lap two to set the pace. No driver was able to go faster and Burnett stayed on top to the end.

A few classes later, Pier-Luc Ouellette, who is making his first RGF start since 2013, delivered a beautiful lap in DD2 Masters Qualifying to take the pole position by 0.0013 seconds. Knowing it was a great lap, Ouellette pulled off the track early and had to wait and see if anyone could better it, but nobody did and he remained on top.

Closing out the day’s Qualifying sessions was DD2. Showing great pace throughout the practice sessions, Gianluca Savaglio delivered a mega lap to top his group. He will rank P2 overall and start each of his heat races from the front row.

Our initial calculations for the results were incorrect as Rotax has decided to merge the groups not by overall time, but by position in the group with the faster group getting the odd numbers rankings and the other group the event numbers. Once the official results are posted, we will update the positions below.

E-20 Kart

11. Teddy Sin

Micro Max

14. Owen Pankewitz

16. Alexis Baillargeon

Mini Max

1. Jensen Burnett

49. Timothy Clarke

57. Lucas Deslongchamps

Junior Max

42. Ayden Ingratta

51. Ian Qiu

Senior Max

17. Callum Baxter

32. Adam Ali

36. Daniel Ali

58. Griffin Dowler

DD2 Masters

1. Pier-Luc Ouellette

28. Rob Kozakowski

DD2

2. Gianluca Savaglio

50. Lucas Pernod

70. Noel Dowler