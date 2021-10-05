Tip of the Karting Helmet to the Moto Moms for their Sick Kids Fundraiser

We wanted to take a moment and send a ‘Thank You’ to the Moto Moms and everyone that helped raise money for Sick Kids Hospital during the KartStars Canada event at 3S Go-Karts in Sutton earlier this summer.

This great group of individuals organized and hosted a charity BBQ during the event on Labour Day weekend and raised over $2100.00 that was donated to the Hospital for Sick Children.

One of the leaders for this great initiative was Mike Lecce, who along with his wife Katarzyna, organized a great selection of food and drink items to purchase. Mike was full of praise after the fundraiser, with a thankful message to all of those who helped throughout the day.

“I’d like to start by thanking Enzo and Lynda Chiovitti for lending us tables and allowing us to set up on their property. I also would like to recognize each parent individually for help and for the purchase of food and cold drinks. Linda Picerno, Stephanie Latkovic, David Latkovic, Kelly Joshi, Nicole Ranger, Katarzyna Lasecka and finally, Michael Lecce for helping distribute cold drinks and for his speech at end of the event telling everyone how much was collected for Sick Kids, good job kiddo!

Special thanks to Willy for not only helping as master chef but making the amazing sausages and cevaps!!

Special thanks also to Goran of Royal Meats for donating the delicious lepinje bread!

I also would like to thank Todd and Melissa Dupuis for not only purchasing food but go over and above and donating $150.00 directly to Sick Kids.”

In total, $2153.00 was donated from the fundraiser.

We have so many stars that compete on the track each week, but also so many that do great things off the track too, with this just another reason why we love this sport and the karting community so much.

Here are some photos by Linda Kalianteris to enjoy!