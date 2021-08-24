Terrific Final Lap Pass Leads Martella to National Title

It may have been a small pack of racers in Briggs Junior Lite at the 2021 Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships but they sure put on a show Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre, where Anthony Martella used a terrific last-lap pass to pull off the victory and take home his first National title.

The Final started out with all ten drivers in formation and in the hunt for the National podium.

Leading the race early was Logan McMurray (CL Kart) but Elias McKenzie (CL Kart) was hot on his heels and pulled off a quick pass for the lead.

It didn’t last too long as McMurray came back the next lap with a pass up the inside of the hairpin and when McKenzie tried to hold on through the exit, he ran wide and into the dirt, knocking him back to fifth.

A red flag was displayed on lap seven for an accident in corner seven that involved Kyle Davis (Kosmic) and Muskaan Sattaur (Intrepid). Both drivers would be okay and the race resumed shortly after the drivers were attended to.

On the restart, Martella (CL Kart) was on the move getting into second place behind McMurray.

It all would come down to the final four laps. Patiently waiting for his opportunities, Sebastian Day (CL Kart) advanced from fifth to the lead in only a few laps, but with two to go, he collided with Ethan Sikma (CL Kart) in the final corner to slip back to fifth.

McKenzie was back in the lead with Martella all over him as the last lap board was displayed.

A huge block from McKenzie down the hill towards the hairpin left no room for a pass, so Martella swung wide on his entry and with great momentum pulled alongside McKenzie on the exit and completed the pass before going up the hill to turn six.

Fending off the challenges of the remaining corner, Martella made it to the finish line first and the crowd went wild.

McKenzie had to settle for second, while McMurray recovered for third. Sikma ended up fourth and Day fifth.

For his efforts, Martella was also named Pfaff Junior High Performer of the day.

Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships – Briggs Junior Lite Final Results

1 Anthony Martella 2 Elias McKenzie 0.079 3 Logan McMurray 5.264 4 Ethan Sikma 12.705 5 Sebastian Day 12.976 6 Callum Moore 24.557 7 Will McCallum 24.914 8 Kyle Davis 27.855 9 Amelia Chandler 36.646 10 Muskaan Sattaur 15 Laps

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN