Team Canada Finishes P3 in Rotax Grand Finals Nations Cup

Following a total team effort of results this week in Bahrain, Team Canada was awarded the third-place trophy in the Nations Cup race at the 2021 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Scoring points all week long in every single category helped us secure enough points to rank third out of the sixty-one nations that were represented this week in Bahrain.

It’s an effort that shows that regardless of what position a driver is racing for at this event, every position matters for your country and our drivers are commended for never giving up and always scoring points.

Canada has won the Nations Cup twice before, most recently in Italy 2016.

Four top-five finishes on Saturday are also a huge boost from our drivers and showcase the talent we have racing back home across the country.

Well done Team Canada!