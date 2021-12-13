Team Canada Drivers Receive Their Chassis in Bahrain

The Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals are officially underway in Bahrain as the chassis raffle was completed on Sunday.

Picture perfect weather and 380 brand new chassis and engines were the perfect backdrop at the Bahrain International Kart Circuit, which is located just next door to the Formula 1 circuit.

In the afternoon nearly the entire paddock took a pause from preparing their machines to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix on the many big screens around the paddock and roared during the final lap excitement.

Most of the Team Canada members took the opportunity to walk the circuit with ‘Captain Canada’ Ben Cooper providing some insight to many of our first-time racers at the Grand Finals.

The day was completed with a welcome party hosted by Rotax at the F1 circuit, with access to the elusive pit lane for viewing. In only three months, Formula will be back in Bahrain to start the 2022 season.

Monday is the first opportunity for our drivers to drive the track in their race karts, although many who arrived early pounced the opportunity to drive the rental karts around the circuit on Friday and Saturday.

Our racers are ready to take on the world. Let’s see how it goes.