Smooth Move Scores Baxter the Canadian Briggs Junior Win

Nova Scotia’s Callum Baxter is a three-time Canadian Karting Champion after using a smooth move around the outside to claim the win in the Briggs Junior Final at the Mosport Karting Centre.

It was a four-kart race up front for the majority of the race. Early on it was Jordan West (BirelART) leading Baxter (Kosmic) but when the pair shuffled the top spot, it allowed Ayden Ingratta (Exprit) and Ethan Bound (CL Kart) to close right in.

It was a tough start to the race for Timother Pernod (BirelART). He started on the front row but fell down the running order to seventh in the opening laps.

There was no settling in and waiting until the end in this race as Baxter, Bound, Ingratta and West all took turns leading.

Unfortunately for Ingratta, his bid to score his third win of the day came to an end with six laps to go when he received the meatball flag for his chain guard coming dislodged.

This left the pair of Baxter and Bound as West had fallen out of the draft after running wide in corner eleven earlier in the race.

Bound made his move early on the final lap, getting alongside Baxter going up the corner two hill and completing the pass. He chose the defensive line coming back down the hill towards corner five and forced Baxter wide.

The crossover move didn’t work, but Baxter managed to get alongside going back up to six. Holding the outside line of the double left allowed him to have the preferred line for the quick right-hander seven and he pulled off a remarkable pass.

He never let go of the lead from there and celebrated his third Canadian Karting Championship, adding to his Briggs Cadet (2017) and Briggs Junior Lite (2018) wins. He was also acknowledged as the Pfaff Junior High Performer award winner.

Bound ended up second with West third while Nolan Hofrichter (BirelART) and Branco Juverdiani (BirelART) completed the top-five.

Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships – Briggs Junior Final Results

1 Callum Baxter 2 Ethan Bound 0.175 3 Jordan West 4.422 4 Nolan Hofrichter 7.241 5 Branco Juverdianu 7.604 6 Timothy Pernod 11.704 7 Christian Savaglio 11.851 8 Ethan Donkers 12.904 9 George Deadman 22.937 10 Ryder Hare 23.415 11 Blaise Darmaga 27.471 12 Caden Drummond 31.797 13 Scotty Watkins 31.889 14 Noah Taylor 36.719 15 Samuel Gow 46.550 16 Matt McCallum 1:06:331 17 Carson Bartlett 4 Laps 18 Mitchell Morrow 17 Laps 19 Ayden Ingratta DQ

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN