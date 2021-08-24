Connect with us
Smooth Move Scores Baxter the Canadian Briggs Junior Win

Nova Scotia racer is now a three-time Canadian Champion
Nova Scotia’s Callum Baxter is a three-time Canadian Karting Champion after using a smooth move around the outside to claim the win in the Briggs Junior Final at the Mosport Karting Centre.

It was a four-kart race up front for the majority of the race. Early on it was Jordan West (BirelART) leading Baxter (Kosmic) but when the pair shuffled the top spot, it allowed Ayden Ingratta (Exprit) and Ethan Bound (CL Kart) to close right in.

It was a tough start to the race for Timother Pernod (BirelART). He started on the front row but fell down the running order to seventh in the opening laps.

There was no settling in and waiting until the end in this race as Baxter, Bound, Ingratta and West all took turns leading.

Unfortunately for Ingratta, his bid to score his third win of the day came to an end with six laps to go when he received the meatball flag for his chain guard coming dislodged.

This left the pair of Baxter and Bound as West had fallen out of the draft after running wide in corner eleven earlier in the race.

Bound made his move early on the final lap, getting alongside Baxter going up the corner two hill and completing the pass. He chose the defensive line coming back down the hill towards corner five and forced Baxter wide.

The crossover move didn’t work, but Baxter managed to get alongside going back up to six. Holding the outside line of the double left allowed him to have the preferred line for the quick right-hander seven and he pulled off a remarkable pass.

He never let go of the lead from there and celebrated his third Canadian Karting Championship, adding to his Briggs Cadet (2017) and Briggs Junior Lite (2018) wins. He was also acknowledged as the Pfaff Junior High Performer award winner.

Bound ended up second with West third while Nolan Hofrichter (BirelART) and Branco Juverdiani (BirelART) completed the top-five.

Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships – Briggs Junior Final Results

1Callum Baxter
2Ethan Bound0.175
3Jordan West4.422
4Nolan Hofrichter7.241
5Branco Juverdianu7.604
6Timothy Pernod11.704
7Christian Savaglio11.851
8Ethan Donkers12.904
9George Deadman22.937
10Ryder Hare23.415
11Blaise Darmaga27.471
12Caden Drummond31.797
13Scotty Watkins31.889
14Noah Taylor36.719
15Samuel Gow46.550
16Matt McCallum1:06:331
17Carson Bartlett4 Laps
18Mitchell Morrow17 Laps
19Ayden IngrattaDQ

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN

