Six Drivers Collect Tickets to Grand Finals at the Canada Final

Rotax Team Canada has grown by six more drivers following a weekend of action in Chilliwack, British Columbia.

The Max Karting Group Canada Final took to the Greg Moore Raceway to determine their annual race winners and award six drivers with invitations to compete in the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, taking place this December in Bahrain.

These six will join the four drivers named last week at the Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport, along with the six drivers to be named in two weeks at the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant to form Team Canada’s roster for the Grand Finals.

After his wild weekend at Mosport, which included a tumble in corner one, Alberta’s Griffin Dowler rebounded nicely in BC, taking the victory in Rotax Senior and securing himself another Grand Finals appearance. Rotax Senior featured an impressive 22 karts with Dowler edging out BC’s Jason Leung and Marco Kacic for the win.

We will see the same representation from the west as 2019 in the Rotax DD2 divisions as both Noel Dowler and Jared Freeston were on top again in DD2 and DD2 Masters.

The fourth driver from Alberta to secure a Grand Finals invite was Owen Pankewitz in Rotax Micro-Max. He was victorious over Bowen Gilbert and Rocco Simone.

From British Columbia and competing on his home track, Ian Qiu will make his first trip to the Grand Finals after scoring the win in Rotax Junior over Nicole Havrda. Both drivers had a quick turnaround from Mosport the week before to Chilliwack but were rewarded for their efforts.

Finally, Timothy Clark scored the win in Rotax Mini-Max and will be on his way to Bahrain this December.

In addition to the Rotax Max classes competing on the weekend, Max Karting Group put together a nice $2000 payday for the winner of Briggs Senior. Alberta’s Skylar Dunning just edged out Spencer Perreault for the win and the nice cheque that came with it.