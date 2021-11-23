ROK Vegas – How Did Our Canadians Do?

What can we say? Rok Vegas got the best of us and we didn’t publish any content during what was one of the busiest weeks for us ever, but here is our report that is so late we can only laugh about it. We hope.

It was a spectacular week of racing in Las Vegas and many of our Canadian drivers shined as more than 300 drivers from around the world converged on a parking lot behind the Planet Hollywood and Paris Hotels to compete for the highest Rok Cup honours in North America.

A last-minute change of venue for ROK Cup USA meant a change in track design that we feel worked out for the best. The racing was great, there was passing in almost every corner, the drivers enjoyed the flow of the circuit and the backdrop was pretty fabulous. It feels weird to say, but having an 11-storey parking garage across the road also had its perks, providing the perfect spot to watch the races for fans and families.

Only one red flag was required all weekend and that itself is an accomplishment we wanted to acknowledge. There was a second incident that did require some attention at the end of one heat race, but it too was all good and the drivers walked away. But all in all, the drivers gave room when needed and were heads up while on track and fist bumps to the marshalls that travelled from Utah to support as well.

Yes, the asphalt took a beating, but kudos to the ROK staff who stayed late every single race night to repair, patch and fill in the gaps as the pavement came up from the intense action all week on the very weathered parking lot. Things should be sorted out for next year to use the lot that ROK Cup USA intended to use.

To see our huge photo gallery from the weekend, head over to the ROK Cup USA Facebook page.

For the full results: click here.

So how did our Canadian drivers do? Here’s what we remember class by class.

Micro Rok – 32 Entries

Our trio of young Canadian drivers represented us very well with two of the three making their international debut. A great drive forward in the final earned Rocco Simone a top-ten result with the pace at the end to be amongst the leaders.

LUCA POPESCU, BC, Kart Republic

Qualifying: 26th

Heats Ranking: 32nd

Final: 27th

EDWARD KENNEDY, QC, Parolin

Qualifying: 30th

Heats Ranking: 24th

Final: DNF

ROCCO SIMONE, ON, BirelART

Qualifying: 19th

Heats Ranking: 20th

Final: 10th

Mini Rok – 40 Entries

It was a final to forget for our drivers in Mini Rok as all but one failed to finish the main event.

A really impressive seventh-place qualifying effort came from Matthew Roach, who made an instant impression during his first international race, while Alex Chartier moved up 15 spots in the final after having a pair of DNFs in the heats force him to start from the final row.

JACKSON LACHAPELLE, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 35th

Heats Ranking: 36th

Final: 29th

MATTHEW ROACH, ON, BirelART

Qualifying: 7th

Heats Ranking: 22nd

Final: 33rd

PEARCE WADE, ON, BirelART

Qualifying: 31st

Heats Ranking: 21st

Final: 38th

GABRIEL BALOG, AB, Magik Kart

Qualifying: 16th

Heats Ranking: 31st

Final: 39th

ALEXANDER CHARTIER, AB, Nitro Kart

Qualifying: 27th

Heats Ranking: 39th

Final: 24th

Junior Rok 23 Entries

VICTORY!

Ayden Ingratta rebounded after having his win in VLR Junior taken away from him with a penalty to dominate the Junior Rok Final and pull away to victory. He was nearly unstoppable all week long and left his mark to close out a very impressive season of Rok competition.

AYDEN INGRATTA, ON, RedSpeed

Qualifying: 2nd

Heats Ranking: 3rd

Final: 1st

LOGAN PACZA, ON, BirelART

Qualifying: 15th

Heats Ranking: 16th

Final: 19th

FRANCO SAVAGLIO, ON, TonyKart

Qualifying: 20th

Heats Ranking: 19th

Final: 17th

Senior Rok – 38 Entries

14 Canadians in Senior Rok kept us on our toes to keep tabs on all our racers in this one.

The competition was very stiff, especially at the top, where the top-30 drivers were covered by less than a second in Qualifying and the heat races were spectacular.

A last-minute offer to drive for PSL Karting put Samuel Lupien back in the driver’s seat and he made the most of it. Staying inside the top ten all weekend, he was the highest-ranking Canadian in the Final, taking sixth place.

Credit to Gianluca Savaglio who qualified in sixth and held his own all week, finishing 12th at the final checkered flag.

Kudos also to Adam Ali, who had a remarkable drive forward in the Final, moving up 19 spots to finish fourteenth. He also had a very scary crash after a brake failure that he thankfully walked away from with only a few scratches.

GRIFFIN DOWLER, AB, TonyKart

Qualifying: 28th

Heats Ranking: 17th

Final: DNF

PATRICK WOODS-TOTH, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 27th

Heats Ranking: 23rd

Final: DNF

MARCO FILICE, ON, BirelART

Qualifying: 12th

Heats Ranking: 37th

Final: 28th

RYAN MACDERMID, ON, RedSpeed

Qualifying: 19th

Heats Ranking: 22nd

Final: DNF

AUSTIN BOYLE, ON, EOS Kart

Qualifying: 26th

Heats Ranking: 30th

Final: 20th

THOMAS NEPVEU, QC, Kart Republic

Qualifying: 13th

Heats Ranking: 26th

Final: 11th

LAURENT LEGAULT, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 25th

Heats Ranking: 12th

Final: DNF

DALE CURRAN, ON, CL Kart

Qualifying: 21st

Heats Ranking: 9th

Final: 17th

DANIEL ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

Qualifying: 23rd

Heats Ranking: 25th

Final: 24th

LUCAS PERNOD, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 22nd

Heats Ranking: 35th

Final: 25th

GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO, ON, TonyKart

Qualifying: 6th

Heats Ranking: 19th

Final: 12th

SAMUEL LUPIEN, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 8th

Heats Ranking: 7th

Final: 6th

ADAM ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

Qualifying: 15th

Heats Ranking: 33rd

Final: 14th

MATHIEU COUSINEAU, QC, Kosmic Kart

Qualifying: 24th

Heats Ranking: 15th

Final: 21st

Shifter Rok – 50 Entries

The big show was nothing but a showcase every time these monsters hit the track. Filling up the grid with 50 karts, it was pure chaos their engines roared, but so much fun to watch at the same time.

After struggling for pace through most of the week, Remo Ruscitti passed 12 karts in the Final to finish eighth overall. Evan Arnold deserves a lot of credit for keeping his nose clean all week and was awarded a 23rd place finish, up ten spots from where he started the main.

Devlin Defrancesco announced his Indycar ride during the event and then threw down with some of the best shifter drivers in North America, showing he still has what it takes to wheel a shifter kart around.

Credit to Danny Formal and Jake French, the top-two finishers in the final. They were lights out all weekend and looked like Verstappen/Hamilton, on another level compared to the rest.

MARIO GIL, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 25th

Heats Ranking: 47th

Final: 36th

REMO RUSCITTI, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 21st

Heats Ranking: 20th

Final: 8th

EVAN ARNOLD, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 39th

Heats Ranking: 33rd

Final: 23rd

TJ MADONNA, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 41st

Heats Ranking: 42nd

Final: 38th

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO, ON, GFC

Qualifying: 29th

Heats Ranking: 27th

Final: DNF

RYAN MARTIN, AB, CRG

Qualifying: 17th

Heats Ranking: 26th

Final: DNF

SCOTT HARGROVE, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 33rd

Heats Ranking: 39th

Final: 28th

NICHOLAS SCARFO, ON, CL Kart

Qualifying: 44th

Heats Ranking: 37th

Final: 44th

ANDREW BYRNE, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 47th

Heats Ranking: 49th

Final: DNF

Shifter Rok Masters – 37 Entries

A pair of top-tens for our Canucks as both Nicolas Bedard and Jake Thompson impressed all week. The pair wound up seventh and eighth at the finish and really had the pace to stick with the leaders. For his first international race in forever, Thompson showed no signs of rust and had a smile every time we saw him rolling onto the grid to hit the track.

JAKE THOMPSON, AB, Formula K

Qualifying: 13th

Heats Ranking: 11th

Final: 8th

NICOLAS BEDARD, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 7th

Heats Ranking: 5th

Final: 7th

FRANCESCO VASSALLO, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 34th

Heats Ranking: 18th

Final: 27th

VLR Junior – 35 Entries

Ingratta deserved the win in VLR Junior after making a pair of great passes on the final lap of the race, but a penalty for contact knocked him back to third in the final ranking. Just like in Junior Rok, he was almost unstoppable in the VLR and continues to prove that he is one of the best Junior drivers in North America at the moment.

Antonio Constantino enjoyed his week in Vegas and scored a sixteenth place effort while Lemieux and Ulinder had their eyes opened up to international competition for the first time.

AYDEN INGRATTA, ON, RedSpeed

Qualifying: 1st

Heats Ranking: 1st

Final: 3rd

FREDERIQUE LEMIEUX, QC, BirelART

Qualifying: 31st

Heats Ranking: 29th

Final: 32nd

DYLAN ULINDER, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 26th

Heats Ranking: 33rd

Final: 33rd

ANTONIO COSTANTINO, BC, ITALKART

Qualifying: 20th

Heats Ranking: 12th

Final: 16th

VLR Senior – 39 Entries

Quietly, Daniel Ali stayed out of trouble every time he took the track and progressed forward in almost every session. After qualifying 23rd, he worked his way into the top ten in the final with a well-deserved result.

His brother Adam had a roller coaster of a weekend. Qualified P2, but had his rear bumper come off in the first heat race. Started heat two from last and pushed forward in the remaining heats to get back all the way back to fourth in the final heat race. A tough start in the Final forced him to charge again and he made it all the way back to 13th when the dust settled.

We haven’t seen him in a kart much, but Stefan Rzadzinski finished right behind Adam in fourteenth, mixing it up with the leaders once he sorted out some engine woes.

Credits to Mackenzie Milwain as well, as he made his first VLR start, graduating from Briggs. His Final result doesn’t quite showcase the speed he had all week.

STEFAN RZADZINSKI, AB, ITALKART

Qualifying: 31st

Heats Ranking: 20th

Final: 14th

MACKENZIE MILWAIN, ON, Kosmic Kart

Qualifying: 17th

Heats Ranking: 15th

Final: 21st

DANIEL ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

Qualifying: 23rd

Heats Ranking: 12th

Final: 8th

MARK HILLIER, AB, COMPKART

Qualifying: 35th

Heats Ranking: 31st

Final: 29th

ADAM ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

Qualifying: 2nd

Heats Ranking: 13th

Final: 13th

VLR Masters – 19 Entries

John Kwong just missed the top ten in the Final but nonetheless had a blast in Las Vegas and showcased his talents from the CKRC in Las Vegas.

His running-mate Jimmy Gregory was the talk off the track as per usual, sharing a good time just about anyone who would let him, regardless of where they were from.

JOHN KWONG, AB, Praga Kart

Qualifying: 11th

Heats Ranking: 14th

Final: 11th

JIMMY GREGORY, AB, RedSpeed

Qualifying: 19th

Heats Ranking: 19th

Final: 16th

ROK Cup USA now shifts back to Florida as they prepare for the 2022 Florida Winter Tour. The schedule will see two temporary tracks in Pompano Beach and St. Petersburg leading up to the return to the Orlando Kart Centre to crown the winter Rok Cup champions. For those on the west coast, the Challenge of the Americas will have races in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona before heading to Sonoma, California for their winter championship finale.