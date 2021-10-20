Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour Confirms 2022 Locations!

Speaking with our friends at Kart Chaser during a live stream last night, Rok Cup USA has confirmed the locations of their 2022 Florida Winter Tour.

They are heading back to two familiar locations, starting the season off at the Isle Casino in North Miami for the third straight year. Round two will head back to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on the eve of the Indycar event in February. Closing out the 3-race program, Rok Cup USA will make their much-anticipated return to the Orlando Kart Centre in March to crown their champions.

During the broadcast, Garett Potter and Robbie Poupart confirmed a new layout will be introduced at Isle Casino, while the Tropicana Field layout will be similar to 2019 with some adjustments to avoid a few of the bumps.

There was also a discussion about having Briggs 206 competition return to the FWT. If there is enough interest and commitment, Rok Cup USA will consider adding the 206 classes. Email Garett@rokcupusa.com to let him know if you’d like to race your Briggs at the FWT.

CKN will once again be in attendance for the 24th annual Florida Winter Tour as we kick off the 2022 season.