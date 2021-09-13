Rizk Goes Back-to-Back in Rotax DD2 at Canadian Open

For the second year in a row, Christophe Rizk is the Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Champion.

Tackling the Jim Russell Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Rizk (ETI Racing/CL Kart) had his hands full with the Canadian Champion Gianluca Savaglio (VSR/Tonykart) all weekend long.

From the pole position, Rizk launched his DD2 machine to the lead through the opening corners of the race, but Savaglio pounced on his first opportunity to overtake and led lap one.

The pair had Lucas Pernod (BCR/BirelART) and Zack Lalonde (Premier/TonyKart) for company and the four-kart race was on.

On lap four Rizk had a huge tow down the back straight and went for it up the inside in corner thirteen, taking the lead from Savaglio.

Careful not to run wide, Savaglio lifted and tucked in behind and kept the pressure on the new race leader.

The lead three remained in line to the checkered with a few karts separating each of them.

Rizk took the win ahead of Savaglio and Pernod, with Pernod scoring the most points between the Open and Canadian Championship events to earn himself his first ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, joining Savaglio.

As the laps ticked away, Lalonde fell back from the leaders and eventually would be passed by Yuchen Ye (BCR/BirelART) just before the finish. However, Lalonde regained the spot after the race with a pushback penalty moving Ye back outside the top-five after charging forward from the rear in the Final.

Louka St-Jean (PSL/BirelART) ended up fifth after a late-race battle with Noel Dowler (Apollo-VSR/TonyKart).

Canadian Open Rotax DD2 Final Results