REM Celebrates Spectacular 2021 Canadian Season!

2021 has been a superb season of racing for Racing Edge Motorsports as the Kosmic Kart race team racked up a number of championships and awards throughout the condensed Canadian karting season.

A pair of podium sweeps of the Rotax Senior division in the country’s two biggest events of the season stand out as REM drivers controlled the Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport, Ontario as well as the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Team Manager Kevin Monteith has been non-stop since the pandemic-affected season finally started on July 1 but has taken a breath to chat with CKN about his team’s accomplishments.

“It was a pleasant surprise for REM to sweep the Rotax Senior titles. We had numerous drivers that showed great speed. Even when new drivers joined our program in the middle of the championship they immediately surfaced at the front of the field, showing the competitiveness of our program.”

At the Canadian Karting Championships, REM celebrated three National titles with Adam Ali winning in Rotax Senior, Connor Zilisch in Rok Senior and Callum Baxter in Briggs Junior. Zilisch, an International Champion who is half Canadian and travelled up from North Carolina, joined the team for the event and left a great impression on Monteith and his team members.

“Bringing in Connor was a unique opportunity for our drivers. He brought a wealth of experience to the team and was a great leader for everyone under the REM tent.”

On the regional level, REM was a prominent fixture on the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship podium, ending the season with a pair of championships, both by Baxter in Rok Junior and Briggs Junior, more than ten victories and even more podium appearances.

In addition, at each of the four MRFKC events, a REM driver earned at least one of the daily excellence awards.

“Our MRFKC program was extremely successful with wins or podiums in every class we entered. It’s a real pleasure to work with so many drivers and achieve so many top results. We will take all the lessons learned from this season and push even harder for better results in 2022.”

With all these victories, REM drivers secured three invites to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain, had one driver win a ticket to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy, as well as a few entries to ROK Vegas in Las Vegas. It was a season to be rewarded.

Racing Edge Motorsports will wrap up their 2021 racing season with a few events south of the border before the turn of the calendar. First up is the USPKS season finale at GoPro Motorplex in North Carolina, followed by ROK Vegas in Las Vegas and then finally the SKUSA SuperNationals which is also in Las Vegas.

The team still has spots available in their tent for both Las Vegas races but those interested should inquire immediately to kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com.