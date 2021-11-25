Registration for 2022 Challenge of the Americas Opens December 8

The opening rounds of 15th edition of the ROK Cup Challenge of the Americas are just over two months away, and registration for the premier west coast winter series is set to open on Wednesday, December 8. The first race weekend on January 28-30 will green light the series at the popular and intensely competitive Musselman Honda Circuit in Tucson, Arizona. In addition to the opening of pre-entry, the host hotel room blocks will also go live on December 8.

The 2021 season of the Challenge was highlighted by a new event-high entry record and an anticipated influx of Canadian racers should continue the year-on-year growth in numbers now that the Canadian-US border has opened. The positive series atmosphere, dedicated staff, and hardcore competition continues to bring racers back season after season.

“We’re thrilled to continue the growth and stability of the Challenge of the Americas and, as always, we welcome everyone to come experience our program,” offered series promoter Andy Seesemann. “I’m excited to get series registration open as my conversations with racers, teams, and shop owners have been incredibly positive. The continuing expansion of the paddock at our California ROK Championship summer series is growing our core team line-up, and we’re all really happy to be welcoming back many of our Canadian friends. After a hugely successful 2021 COTA and ROK Vegas programs, both setting participation records, I firmly believe that 2022 looks to be our biggest yet.”

Once again, the 2022 Challenge of the Americas will consist of three doubleheader events, with the first two taking place in Arizona. As has been the case for many years, Sonoma Raceway will play host the series finale at the end of March. Racers will be competing for Team USA tickets to the ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy next fall, as well as entry packages for the 2022 ROK Vegas and California ROK Championship. This year’s schedule is as follows:

2022 Challenge of the Americas Schedule

January 28-30: Musselman Honda Circuit – Tucson, Arizona

February 25-27: Phoenix Kart Racing Association – Glendale, AZ

March 25-27: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, CA

The class structure will be the same as 2021, including the allowance for KA100 engines to be used in both the Senior and Masters 100cc categories. The KA powerplant will run an additional 10 lbs, just as was run with success in the 2021 California ROK Championship.

The Arizona weekends in January and February are both scheduled during busy times in each city’s calendar with several other major events bringing people into the region, including the annual gem show in Tucson and Major League Baseball’s Spring Training in Phoenix. Racers would be extremely wise to secure accommodation for both weekends as soon as the rooms blocks are open.

For complete information regarding the Challenge of the Americas, visit challengekarting.com. More information, videos and photos can also be found on the Facebook and Instagram page.