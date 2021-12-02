PSL, Prime and BCR Showing Off New Look KG Bodywork in Vegas

Fresh off the shelves and ready for the official homologation next season, BirelART has a new-look front end on display this weekend.

Introducing an aerodynamic new look for their 2022 chassis, the three Canadian BirelART race teams; PSL Karting, Prime Powerteam and Ben Cooper Racing are debuting the new KG bodywork at this week’s SKUSA SuperNationals in Las Vegas.

Featuring a scoop to direct air down instead of up at the driver’s helmet, we’ve been told that significant testing has been done for this futuristic new design.

Other chassis brands have also adapted the new KG bodywork, with BirelART keeping their side pods the same from previous seasons.