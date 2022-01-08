Prime Powerteam Appoints O’Keefe as Team Manager

With a busy winter season of racing about to begin, Prime Powerteam has announced that Kenneth O’Keefe, a long-time mechanic with the squad, has been promoted to Team Manager.

Kenneth will oversee all team responsibilities during race events partnering with team owner Trevor Wickens to provide their industry-leading services and support.

Prime is known across North America as one of the most professional race teams and programs for drivers looking to develop and win races.

O’Keefe has worn the Prime colours since 2015, working with a number of drivers including three consecutive MRFKC championships with Patrick Woods-Toth. He has represented the team in Italy with Marco Filice at the Rok Cup SuperFinal and has become well respected within the North American paddock proving his worth time and time again.

“Kenneth’s promotion is well deserved. The Prime tent is a very busy place during every race event we attend and he has helped support everyone when required and steps up when needed,” explained team owner Trevor Wickens.

Prime will start their winter program this weekend at the SKUSA Winter Series in Homestead, Florida. Next week they will attend the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour where the team will tackle a temporary circuit built at the Isle Casino in Pompano Beach. Prime will continue their presence at the SKUSA Winter Series rounds two and three of the FWT in St. Petersburg and Orlando in February and March.

Following the winter season, Prime will return to Canada with their focus on the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship and the Canadian Karting Championship.

For more information about Prime Powerteam, contact team@primepowerteam.com.