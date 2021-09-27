Perfect Weekend Wraps up Rok Junior Title for Baxter

Callum Baxter confirmed not one, but two Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship titles on the weekend at Gamebridge Go-Karts as the Nova Scotia racer utilized a perfect weekend in the Rok Junior division to ensure he stayed on top in the standings.

The Racing Edge Motorsports/Kosmic driver showcased his great skillset on a circuit he had never seen before he began practicing on Friday, winning both PreFinals and both Finals in the Rok Junior division against his title rival.

On Saturday it was Logan Pacza (Prime/BirelART) who had the early advantage in the PreFinal, but heavy pressure from Baxter eventually led to a pass on the main straight and a Prefinal win.

The Final was a perfect drive from Baxter, getting away at the start when Yuchen Ye (REM/Kosmic) and Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) traded the second position, to open up a gap and never look back.

A 4.2-second victory earned Baxter a good handful of points ahead of Championship Sunday, with Pacza and Esposito finishing second and third.

On Sunday the excitement returned in the Final as Pacza and Esposito attacked at the start hoping to keep Baxter from getting away. It worked for the first six laps as Pacza led with a small advantage, but once Baxter was clear of Esposito and Christian Menezes (KGR/RedSpeed), he put his head down and caught the race leader.

By lap seven he was back into the lead, overtaking Pacza entering corner one.

Pacza remained close through the 26-lap Final but fell back enough to not have a chance at a late-race attack. Menezes had his best drive of the season to finish on the podium for the first time in third place.

Baxter celebrated the race win and championship while Pacza can hold his head high with an impressive first season of two-cycle competition that earned him the vice-champion honours. Esposito ended up third overall.

Before heading back to his home province of Nova Scotia, we caught up with Baxter for his reaction to the 2021 season.

“It feels great that I was able to accomplish all of my goals for this season. I was fortunate to be racing with REM and to have the ‘Dynamic Duo’, Taylor and Brad Gates, working on my karts and coaching me the whole season. It was a lot of work for the team and I to be running two classes all season and three at Nationals. But with hard work and focus, I was able to reach my goals of winning Nationals, winning MRFKC in both ROK and Briggs, and winning the Rotax Grand Finals ticket.”

