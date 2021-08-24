No Stopping Zilisch in Rok Senior Canadian Championship Final

American driver Connor Zilisch added another major title to his impressive resume over the weekend when he claimed the Rok Senior Canadian Karting Championship at the Mosport Karting Centre.

Zilisch (REM/Kosmic), who is half-Canadian, was the fastest qualifier on Friday and started the Final from the pole position. Daniel Ali (REM/Kosmic) got a nice push from Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) to move into the early race lead, relegating Zilisch back to third.

The race for the lead early saw Woods-Toth dive up the inside of Ali in corner ten and Zilisch followed him through.

With his head on a swivel, Woods-Toth quickly started defending the lead but with a slick pass up the inside of corner four, Zilisch caught Woods-Toth unexpectedly and took the lead. Ali also pounced and moved into second place in the following corner.

Behind the lead trio, there was a scrap for fourth with a number of drivers gunning for the position including Gianluca Savaglio (PRO/CL Kart), Cole Hooton (Prime/BirelART) and Andrew Maciel (VSR/TonyKart).

Once out front Zilisch was able to build up a gap over Ali and Woods-Toth and when a pass for second happened on seven the gap opened up to 1.5 seconds.

Woods-Toth had some very fast laps in the middle segment of the 22-lap race, but he was never able to get any closer than a second as Zilisch did well to manage the gap.

The race for fourth would see Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART) smartly navigate his way forward through the race after starting eleventh with Savaglio completing the top-five.

At the finish line, Zilisch, the 2020 CIK Academy Trophy winner, scored the win by 1.256 seconds over Woods-Toth, while Ali was accessed a 3-second penalty for jumping the start, moving Filice onto the podium and Ali back to fourth.

At the podium, Zilisch was awarded a ticket to the Rok Cup SuperFinal for the win as well as the Pfaff Senior High Performer award. Woods-Toth and Filice scored entries to ROK Vegas for their efforts.

Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships – Rok Senior Final Results

1 Connor Zilisch 2 Patrick Woods-Toth 1.256 3 Marco Filice 6.135 4 Daniel Ali 6.689 5 Gianluca Savaglio 8.665 6 Nicky Palladino 9.950 7 Dale Curran 14.953 8 Coltin McCaughan 15.052 9 Adam Ali 15.124 10 Robert Soroka 15.364 11 Brady Clapham 20.735 12 Daniel Fellows 20.977 13 Matthew Miles 21.151 14 Jacob Miles 22.530 15 Cole Hooton 26.368 16 Logan Cusson 27.975 17 Matthew Demarinas 28.959 18 Joe Crupi 29.968 19 Lorenzo Morsillo 35.465 20 Isaak Nura-Gordana 36.248 21 Nolan Bower 4 Laps 22 Rayden Persaud 5 Laps 23 Yang Chen 7 Laps 24 Andrew Maciel 20 Laps

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN