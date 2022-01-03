New Year and New Goals for Ayden Ingratta

The calendar has finally turned to 2022 and a new race season quickly gets underway this weekend for Canadian standout Ayden Ingratta. After a banner year in 2021 that saw the young gun earn several race wins and championships throughout Canada and the United States, Ingratta is primed to start a new season of competition this coming weekend at the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) Winter Series.

Travelling from his home in Ontario, Canada down to Florida, Ingratta will take on the stout X30 Junior field at the SKUSA Winter Series. Taking on the AMR Motorplex on the grounds of the Homestead-Miami Speedway, the first two rounds of the four-race series will be completed over the January 6-9 event weekend.

“I am anxious to get going and carry the momentum from 2021 onwards into the 2022 season,” explained Ingratta. “It’s always nice to be able to get out of the cold and travel to a warm destination, but to do it for racing makes it that much better.”

Rejoining Speed Concepts Racing and piloting the Redspeed #705 entry, Ingratta is focused on race wins and podium results at the SKUSA Winter Series.

Ingratta added, “I want to win. Championships are great but are hard to win if I am finishing mid-pack. I need to be at the front of the field and claim the best results possible every race weekend. If we do the job both on and off the track, the points will come, and I can see where we end the series and where I finish in the championship.”

With unofficial practice taking place on Thursday and qualifying and two separate race days will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned to the Ayden Ingratta Motorsports social media pages for news, information, photos, and results from the event weekend.

