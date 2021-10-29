Nearly 50 Canadians Ready for ROK Vegas!

We’re only a week away from ROK Vegas and karts taking to the parking lot behind the Planet Hollywood and Paris Casino and Hotels on the famous Las Vegas strip.

The total number of entrants has well exceeded 300 and included is an impressive 50 entries from Canadian drivers. With registration still open, this number can still grow and we remind those who haven’t registered yet, to do so immediately via the KartPass App.

So who from Canada is racing in Las Vegas?

We have representation from four provinces; British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. We have MRFKC champions, CKRC champions, Canadian Karting champions and a KartStars Canada champion. We have racers in nine of the ten categories and the potential to take home many trophies in Las Vegas.

Three drivers are pulling double-duty, and our racers will compete aboard 16 different chassis brands. We have nearly 1/3 of the Rok Senior division, many heavy-hitters capable of winning. A few of our Rok Shifter drivers are shining stars in car racing.

Prime Powerteam will team up with Ben Cooper Racing and Professional Racing Ontario for a mini team of 12 drivers. The ITALKART factory race team has a large squad including six in Shifter Senior. Racing Edge Motorsports will have a full house and a few Canadians have opted to race with successful US outfits like Speed Concepts Racing, Magik Kart and Nash Motorsports.

Practice begins on Wednesday and we can’t wait to see our Canadian drivers on track.

Here’s our list of contenders for #ROKVegas.

Micro Rok

LUCA POPESCU, BC, JV Kart

EDWARD KENNEDY, QC, Parolin

ROCCO SIMONE, ON, BirelART

Mini Rok

JACKSON LACHAPELLE, QC, BirelART

MATTHEW ROACH, ON, BirelART

PEARCE WADE, ON, BirelART

GABRIEL BALOG, AB, Magik Kart

ALEXANDER CHARTIER, AB, Nitro Kart

RAYAN GHANDOUR, QC, BirelART

Junior Rok

AYDEN INGRATTA, ON, RedSpeed

LOGAN PACZA, ON, BirelART

FRANCO SAVAGLIO, ON, TonyKart

Senior Rok

GRIFFIN DOWLER, AB, TonyKart

PATRICK WOODS-TOTH, QC, BirelART

MARCO FILICE, ON, BirelART

RYAN MACDERMID, ON, RedSpeed

AUSTIN BOYLE, ON, EOS Kart

THOMAS NEPVEU, QC, Kart Republic

LAURENT LEGAULT, QC, BirelART

DALE CURRAN, ON, CL Kart

DANIEL ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

LUCAS PERNOD, QC, BirelART

GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO, ON, TonyKart

ADAM ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

MATHIEU COUSINEAU, QC, Kosmic Kart

Shifter Rok

MARIO GIL, BC, ITALKART

REMO RUSCITTI, BC, ITALKART

EVAN ARNOLD, BC, ITALKART

TJ MADONNA, BC, ITALKART

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO, ON, GFC

RYAN MARTIN, AB, CRG

DAVIDE GRECO, ON, BirelART

SCOTT HARGROVE, BC, ITALKART

NICHOLAS SCARFO, ON, CL Kart

ANDREW BYRNE, BC, ITALKART

Shifter Rok Masters

JAKE THOMPSON, AB, Formula K

NICOLAS BEDARD, QC, BirelART

FRANCESCO VASSALLO, QC, BirelART

ANTONIO COSTANTINO, BC, ITALKART

VLR Junior

AYDEN INGRATTA, ON, RedSpeed

FREDERIQUE LEMIEUX, QC, BirelART

DYLAN ULINDER, BC, ITALKART

VLR Senior

STEFAN RZADZINSKI, AB, ITALKART

MACKENZIE MILWAIN, ON, Kosmic Kart

DANIEL ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

MARK HILLIER, AB, COMPKART

ADAM ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart

VLR Masters