Nearly 50 Canadians Ready for ROK Vegas!
We’re only a week away from ROK Vegas and karts taking to the parking lot behind the Planet Hollywood and Paris Casino and Hotels on the famous Las Vegas strip.
The total number of entrants has well exceeded 300 and included is an impressive 50 entries from Canadian drivers. With registration still open, this number can still grow and we remind those who haven’t registered yet, to do so immediately via the KartPass App.
So who from Canada is racing in Las Vegas?
We have representation from four provinces; British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. We have MRFKC champions, CKRC champions, Canadian Karting champions and a KartStars Canada champion. We have racers in nine of the ten categories and the potential to take home many trophies in Las Vegas.
Three drivers are pulling double-duty, and our racers will compete aboard 16 different chassis brands. We have nearly 1/3 of the Rok Senior division, many heavy-hitters capable of winning. A few of our Rok Shifter drivers are shining stars in car racing.
Prime Powerteam will team up with Ben Cooper Racing and Professional Racing Ontario for a mini team of 12 drivers. The ITALKART factory race team has a large squad including six in Shifter Senior. Racing Edge Motorsports will have a full house and a few Canadians have opted to race with successful US outfits like Speed Concepts Racing, Magik Kart and Nash Motorsports.
Practice begins on Wednesday and we can’t wait to see our Canadian drivers on track.
Here’s our list of contenders for #ROKVegas.
Micro Rok
- LUCA POPESCU, BC, JV Kart
- EDWARD KENNEDY, QC, Parolin
- ROCCO SIMONE, ON, BirelART
Mini Rok
- JACKSON LACHAPELLE, QC, BirelART
- MATTHEW ROACH, ON, BirelART
- PEARCE WADE, ON, BirelART
- GABRIEL BALOG, AB, Magik Kart
- ALEXANDER CHARTIER, AB, Nitro Kart
- RAYAN GHANDOUR, QC, BirelART
Junior Rok
- AYDEN INGRATTA, ON, RedSpeed
- LOGAN PACZA, ON, BirelART
- FRANCO SAVAGLIO, ON, TonyKart
Senior Rok
- GRIFFIN DOWLER, AB, TonyKart
- PATRICK WOODS-TOTH, QC, BirelART
- MARCO FILICE, ON, BirelART
- RYAN MACDERMID, ON, RedSpeed
- AUSTIN BOYLE, ON, EOS Kart
- THOMAS NEPVEU, QC, Kart Republic
- LAURENT LEGAULT, QC, BirelART
- DALE CURRAN, ON, CL Kart
- DANIEL ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart
- LUCAS PERNOD, QC, BirelART
- GIANLUCA SAVAGLIO, ON, TonyKart
- ADAM ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart
- MATHIEU COUSINEAU, QC, Kosmic Kart
Shifter Rok
- MARIO GIL, BC, ITALKART
- REMO RUSCITTI, BC, ITALKART
- EVAN ARNOLD, BC, ITALKART
- TJ MADONNA, BC, ITALKART
- DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO, ON, GFC
- RYAN MARTIN, AB, CRG
- DAVIDE GRECO, ON, BirelART
- SCOTT HARGROVE, BC, ITALKART
- NICHOLAS SCARFO, ON, CL Kart
- ANDREW BYRNE, BC, ITALKART
Shifter Rok Masters
- JAKE THOMPSON, AB, Formula K
- NICOLAS BEDARD, QC, BirelART
- FRANCESCO VASSALLO, QC, BirelART
- ANTONIO COSTANTINO, BC, ITALKART
VLR Junior
- AYDEN INGRATTA, ON, RedSpeed
- FREDERIQUE LEMIEUX, QC, BirelART
- DYLAN ULINDER, BC, ITALKART
VLR Senior
- STEFAN RZADZINSKI, AB, ITALKART
- MACKENZIE MILWAIN, ON, Kosmic Kart
- DANIEL ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart
- MARK HILLIER, AB, COMPKART
- ADAM ALI, ON, Kosmic Kart
VLR Masters
- JOHN KWONG, AB, Praga Kart
- BRYAN STAUFFER, BC, Vemme Kart
- JIMMY GREGORY, AB, RedSpeed
