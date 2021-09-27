MRFKC Masters and Junior Lite Championships Sealed with Sunday Wins at Brechin

Two new Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship champions celebrated in style on Sunday at Brechin Motorsport Park as they capped off stellar seasons with victories in the season finale.

First, it was Sebastian Day (CL Kart), who muscled his way into the lead on the final lap of the Briggs Junior Lite Sunday Final with only two corners remaining. The win not only steered him to the top of the podium, but also to the top of the championship podium.

He drove a smart race, pushing away from the pack with Saturday race winner Elias McKenzie (CL Kart), to ensure it would only be a race of two for the win. MacKenzie did his best to defend the position on the final laps, but Day pulled off the perfect over-under and had just enough extra momentum to get alongside before the penultimate corner.

With his third-place finish, Ethan Sikma (CL Kart) scored enough points to stay ahead of McKenzie in the final standings. Missing the first event of the season really hurt McKenzie’s championship chances, even with three wins to his credit this season.

Click here for the final championship standings on SpeedHive.

Coming into the weekend it was close at the top in Briggs Masters with Ian MacIntyre leading Rich Folino by only a handful of points.

The gap only grew as the weekend progressed as Ian MacIntyre (CL Kart) utterly dominated, on his birthday no less, driving home both Final wins and taking home the championship in style.

It was a small field of Masters with only seven karts lining up on the grid but the championship race was still there.

A bit of a tough weekend for Folino (BirelART) ended with contact from Eli Yanko (TonyKart) while racing for the third spot on the final lap of the Sunday Final. The move earned Yanko a penalty for avoidable contact and meant the vice-championship position was separated by only one point, in favour of Folino.

Saturday’s podium featured Greg Scollard (TonyKart) and Yanko alongside MacIntyre while Scollard and Stephen Goebel (CL Kart) joined him on the Sunday podium.

Click here for the final championship standings on SpeedHive.