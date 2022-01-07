MRFKC 2022: Save the Dates!

Announcement from the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

A very Happy New Year to all from the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC)! We would like to again thank all the competitors, officials, staff, volunteers, and others, who made the 2021 season such a success during the hectic times of COVID-19.

In our third season of competition we attempted to stay true to our mission statement; “a positive, fair, and fun environment to foster the progression of young drivers.” We are proud to have brought in new sponsors in 2021, with the ability to provide even more prizing for our competitors. As always, we strive to make each season better than the last as we aim to “help shape the future of Canadian motorsport.”

We hope that everyone stays safe during this off-season while the Omicron variant causes more chaos, but for now we cast some attention to the 2022 racing schedule – which will hopefully be a glimmer of good things to come!

MRFKC would like to share some dates for another fast-approaching season of top-tier racing competition. MRFKC organizers will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and make any changes to the schedule if necessary. For now, the 2022 schedule is as follows and race locations will remain to-be-determined as has been the case during the pandemic.

MRFKC Races 1 & 2: May 14/15

MRFKC Races 3 & 4: June 4/5

MRFKC Races 5 & 6: July 9/10

Canadian Karting Championships (not for MRFKC points): Aug 18-21

MRFKC Races 7 & 8: September 10/11

As well, MRFKC would like to give a very special thanks to our sponsors Canadian Tire and the Motomaster brand, Chevrolet, Champion Parts, Motul, and Pfaff Motorsports for all of their support.

Be sure to follow us at @MRFKCofficial on Instagram and Twitter for any updates and for information throughout the off-season.