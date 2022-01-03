Mosport Karting Centre Ready to Sign Vortex and LeVanto Dealers in Canada

Announced just prior to the holiday season that Mosport Karting Centre (MKC) was the newest distributor of the Vortex ROK and LeVanto Tire brands north of the border, the Canadian program has immediately sprung into action and has been hard at work. Ready to build the ROK footprint in Canada, MKC is now actively searching for dealers throughout the country.

“Since we announced our distributorship less than ten days ago, we have been hard at work throughout the holidays to get everything in order prior to the Canadian karting season,” explained Richard Boake.

“We have had great support from ROK Cup USA as they have worked hand in hand with us to answer any questions, provide details and assist us in any way possible. While we have several Canadian competitors and teams heading south to the Florida Winter Tour, we wish them the best of luck and can’t wait to follow all of their progress.”

With inventory on the way, Boake and his team are set to build and establish a solid dealership network. Focused on customer service, the goal is to fulfill all orders in a timely fashion and get ROKKERs ready for the season.

Boake added, “We are following the same programs as our friends at ROK Cup USA in regards to what is needed and required to be a ROK dealer. We will not dilute the market and will support the teams and businesses that support us. We will focus on the major markets within Canada but will take dealership requests from even the smallest karting communities. We want to make sure that Vortex and LeVanto are readily available across the country.”

Canadian teams and competitors needing Vortex or LeVanto products prior to any Florida Winter Tour or Challenge of the Americas event are asked to contact Mosport Karting Centre.

Interested in becoming a Canadian ROK dealer? Contact us today.

For more information on the Mosport Karting Centre or for Vortex and LeVanto purchases, please feel free to contact Richard Boake at 905.758.0551 or via email to Richard@MosportKartingCentre.com.