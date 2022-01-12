Mosport Karting Centre Offers Free Entries for ROK Vegas

Already working to establish a strong Vortex ROK and LeVanto Tires dealership network in Canada, Mosport Karting Centre, the newest ROK distributor, has an early 2022 deal that can’t be passed up: a free entry package offer to the ROK Vegas event later this year.

Looking to grow both the Mini ROK and Shifter ROK classes, any competitor that purchases a ROK engine and competes in all four rounds of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will receive a free entry, including race tires, fuel, and registration for the prestigious ROK Vegas.

“As we mentioned, our goal is not only to provide sales, support and the best customer service for the ROK brand in Canada, but to grow the program on both ends of the spectrum,” expressed Richard Boake. “The Mini ROKKERs are the future of the sport and ROK Shifter has quickly become the premier gearbox class in North America, and we want to be able to showcase the talents of these competitors in Canada. We will run this promotion until midnight on January 31st.”

While the end user will be the primary beneficiary of the package, Canadian ROK dealers are also able to participate in the program and can contact Mosport Karting’s Richard Boake for program details.

Since becoming one of the Canadian distributors for Vortex ROK and LeVanto just weeks ago, Mosport Karting Centre has confirmed PSL Karting, Prime Powerteam and Kevin Glover Racing Engines as dealers with more on the horizon.

“What a great way to kick off ROK Cup Canada 2022,” added Garett Potter, ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations. “It’s never too early to start planning for Vegas, with this offer the only thing left is to book your hotel. I’m looking forward to more exciting announcements coming from Mosport and ROK Cup Canada.”

Interested in taking advantage of the Mosport Karting Centre offer? Contact us before January 31st at midnight. Interested in becoming a Canadian ROK dealer? Contact Richard Boake at the Mosport Karting Centre.

For more information on the Mosport Karting Centre or for Vortex and LeVanto purchases, please feel free to contact Richard Boake via email to Richard@MosportKartingCentre.com.