Mosport Karting Centre Becomes Vortex Rok and Levanto Tire Distributor

Christmas came one day early for the customers of Mosport Karting Centre as they have been confirmed as the newest Canadian distributor for Vortex ROK and LeVanto Tires. Effective January 1, 2022, Mosport will provide ROKKERs with a choice in where they purchase their Vortex products as the 2022 season is just around the corner.

“We are pleased to carry the full line of Vortex ROK engines and components as well as the LeVanto Tire brand,” explained Richard Boake. “The Vortex platform has been on the rise in the United States, South and Central America and we want to help grow this north of the border in Canada as well. Priding ourselves on customer service, we will do everything in our power to provide the top-quality Vortex products and superior service to ensure complete satisfaction.”

Mosport Karting Centre is located in Bowmanville, Ontario and on the property of the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP). The purpose-built karting facility was designed to accommodate a range of activities from fun corporate events to serious, high-level kart racing. The 1.5-kilometre, multi-configuration, natural terrain layout will prove beneficial for the newest dealer as they push the sales and service side of the Vortex brand in Canada. Looking to follow in the footsteps of several dealers in the United States, the Mosport Karting Centre is committed to the brand as a whole and will support ROKKERs in their karting efforts.

Boake continued, “Look for more announcements in the coming weeks on additional plans that include events and series that we will support in 2022, a strong promotional effort, and incentive programs as we look to expand the Vortex ROK footprint throughout Canada. In the meantime, we want to let Canadian ROKKERs know that we have products available for anyone headed to the Florida Winter Tour or to help you prepare for the 2022 Canadian karting season.

For more information on the Mosport Karting Centre or for Vortex and LeVanto purchases, please feel free to contact Richard Boake at 1-866-304-5278 or via email to Richard@MosportKartingCentre.com.