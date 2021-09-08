Manitoba Karting Association Honours Drivers and Sponsors at Belated 2020 Awards Presentation

Because of provincial Covid 19 restrictions the Manitoba Karting Association 2020 Awards Presentation was put off until we could have an outdoor celebration on Saturday August 28, 2021 at Gimli Motorsport Kart Track. The awards presentation took place after Race # 8. Meals were ordered from Brennivins Pizza Hus in Gimli, Manitoba. It’s handy having one of Canada’s most charming towns just 10 minutes away from the kart track.

There were fewer racers in the MKA 2020 Championship, but the racing was closer. Especially the Senior Briggs Class which had multiple lead changes at every race and had a few races where racers would come across the finish line three abreast.

Lucas Elias was awarded the Junior 1 Briggs title sponsored by the Fort Group. The Junior 2 Briggs Championship sponsored by BRE Karting went to Owen Boonstra. The top honour for Senior Briggs sponsored by Birchwood Honda went to Stephen Bachalo. The Rotax Micro Max crown sponsored by Reimer Movers was given to Cohen Joyce. The Junior Rotax title sponsored by BRE Karting was awarded to Nicole Schellekens. Alexis Budel took home the Rotax DD2 Championship sponsored by Advance Muffler & Auto Service.

The Rookie of the Year Awards sponsored Richards Welding went to Deklan Reimer, Jasper Keefe, Cohen Joyce and John Hanesiak.

Junior & Senior Sportsman of the Year awards sponsored by Richards Welding went to Junior Sportsman Ben Calladine and Senior Sportsman Jeff Bachalo.

Most Improved Junior and Senior sponsored by Richards Welding were awarded to Junior Toban Keefe and Senior Angus Morin.

The 2020 MKA Driver of the Year is tough one; you need to have a perfect season, based on total points of all ten races. The driver needs to be focused, capitalize on all Pre Finals, and work hard for max points in all Finals. Some of the previous MKA Driver of the Year winners have been John Buzza, Jeff Bachalo, Brad Bachalo, Alexis Budel and Asher Boonstra.

With 2452 total points, eight Pre-Final victories and eight Final victories with a perfect season currently running with the # 1 plate on his kart the MKA 2020 Driver of the Year is Owen Boonstra.

The next MKA race weekend is September 11 & 12. Saturday is the rained delay Race # 9 followed by the Rene Berard Enduro which this year the MKA charity is the Kulwala Christian Girls School in Malawi. On Sunday the MKA wraps up the 2021 Championship season with Race # 10.

For more information on the Manitoba Karting Association visit https://www.manitobakarting.ca/

For further information on the Kulwala Christian Girls School in Malawi visit https://www.kuwala.org/?fbclid=IwAR27Z0kfugHoHiHI4eyPF4Sl4ZwKApJjGBfTlIOhJKB2vzaPIOfbJm1RbCc