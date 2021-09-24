KartStars Champs Win Tickets to Rok Cup SuperFinal

This past weekend at Goodwood Kartways, KartStars Canada completed their 2021 race season and with it, confirmed their 2021 Rok Cup Canada champions. Celebrating the efforts of their winning drivers, four of them scored tickets to the Rok Cup SuperFinal and the chance to represent Canada in Italy next month.

These drivers will join a number of racers already confirmed for the international invitational event.

Jordan Di Leo drove home the race win in Mini Rok and confirmed his presence in Italy. After having to sit out last year’s event due to the pandemic, Di Leo will finally make his first start in his native country as he joins KartStars Nationals winner Christian Papp.

Taking the honours in Rok Junior was Christian Valverde, although he has confirmed that unfortunately, he will not travel to Italy next month. We’re expecting him back next year once again fighting for another championship.

It has been a tight race in Rok Senior all year and Nolan Bower kept the cushion he needed on top to stay there with a second-place finish in the Final enough to become champion. He will join Gianluca Savaglio who won the KartStars Nationals at Shannonville.

Finally, Cayden Goodridge wrapped up his impressive season in VLR Masters to confirm his spot on Team Canada. He will run the Rok GP in Italy, but has been focused on the challenge all season long and heads to Italy very prepared to take on the Rok Cup world. Making his third trip to the SuperFinal after his win at Shannonville will be Joe Crupi in Expert Rok.

The team will be joined by a few wildcards as well. Mayer Deonarine will race in Mini Rok, Lorenzo Morsillo and Andrew Maciel join the Senior Rok division while Davide Greco carried over his ticket from last year’s Rok Shifter win. Taking a spot in Expert Plus will be Mark Pavan, giving Canada representation in every category except Junior.

The Rok Cup SuperFinal takes place at the world-famous South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy from October 13-16.