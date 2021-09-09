KartStars Canada Season Finale Under the Lights!

Considered by many as one of the greatest events of the year, the Night Race; KartStars Canada Season Finale promises to build on that reputation. Scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 18th racing under the lights has been an annual tradition at Goodwood Kartways since 2009. The sights, the sounds, the atmosphere, everything is different under the lights and if you have never done it before you don’t want to miss it!

“We introduced the night racing format back in 2009 and it was an instant hit,” explained TRAK President Daniel Di Leo. “The race continues to be a favourite for many avid karters and year after year we look to add value to this special day in hopes of going outside of the box to create something unique for karters to enjoy.” Di Leo was quick to point out that many other clubs have tried to simulate the Night Race concept but believe the Goodwood Night Race experience stands above the rest. The success of this event is owed to the Event Sponsors and supporters who go over and above to uphold the reputation of this unique race. This year’s edition will embrace the KartStars Canada program as some of the best kart racers from the province look to complete their season-long championships.

Featuring a unique single-day format, KartStars Racers will get six on-track sessions for each class entered. Registration will open a bit later than normal as gates open at 10 am. Following an 11:30 am drivers meeting, practice, qualifying, two heat races, and a pre-final will fill the day all setting the stage for the Finals to be run after the Sunset Break. Add in an Outdoor Movie for Family and Friends to enjoy, a complimentary corn roast and a spectacular Fireworks show and this is one you don’t want to miss.

Keeping with tradition, LED lights mounted safely will be permitted. KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior will conclude the on-track activities in a true shoot-out format and the regular KartStars raffles will take place before the Fireworks. Traditional to the KartStars Night Race the Snack Bar’s special is the infamous Taco Bowl (limited quantities). Please email thatssapore@gmail.com to reserve. For the children, there will be a movie being played at the podium (banner behind). Popcorn and a bottle of water will be provided compliments of That’s Sapore (while quantities last). Parental/adult supervision is suggested for those who aren’t able to tend to themselves. Kids are encouraged to bring either a sleeping bag or a blankie in case it gets cold, to be comfortable. Parents are encouraged to email thatssapore@gmail.com if their child will be watching the movie so that we can get a sense of how many we will need to accommodate (popcorn/water) please.

KartStars series run practice will be available on Friday, September 18th from 10 am-4 pm. Large grids are expected. Visiting club members are always welcomed. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately and plan ahead. Extra pit lighting is highly recommended.

Registration is Now Open. As always discounts on race tires, fuel and oil are available to those who pre-register, with the online platform set to close Thursday, September 16th at 8 pm.

Click HERE for the Event Schedule.

Click HERE to Register.

For more information on KartStars Canada please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca.