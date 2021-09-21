KartStars Canada Finale Report

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

Under the lights at Goodwood Kartways, the 2021 edition of the KartStars Canada Championship came to a close in style. A jammed-packed event ended with a traditional corn roast and spectacular Fireworks Display. The event created excitement all day long and when it was all said and done, 186 entries made up the Finale with an additional 18 Kid Karts adding to the entertainment. Each class completed a warm-up, qualifying, two heat races, and a pre-final all within a format that set the stage for the popular feature race ‘Under the Lights’.

Full fields in all classes provided extremely competitive racing. The paddock was electric and as families worked together preparing for nightfall the environment exceeded all expectations.

“I’ve said it before, our Night Race is an event that karters look forward to every year, I look forward to every year,” explained KartStars Canada Principal Daniel Di Leo. “This year’s version lived up to the hype and with a tremendous turnout, the intensity was through the roof from the first on-track session right through to the final race under the lights. The paddock was filled with drivers both young and old with smiles that expressed just how much they all enjoyed the event. That’s what this event is all about.”

The sights and sounds were spectacular and a massive turnout at the podium presentation was a fitting way to end what has been a great year for all involved. As the series continues to grow, KartStars Canada would like to thank all those who have participated through the year. Your support makes our events what they are. Thank you!

Congratulations to our KartStars Season Finals Night Race Winners:



Jiffy Lube Whitby-Peterborough-Oshawa Fast Qualifiers:

Briggs Cadet: Christian Papp

Briggs Junior: Gavin Goldie

Briggs Junior Lite: Leo Luca Di Carlo

Briggs Senior: Javier Ruiz

Briggs Masters: Mark Stehle

KartStars Junior: Gavin Goldie

KartStars Senior: Javier Ruiz

Mini Rok: Jordan Di Leo

Rok Junior: Ayden Ingratta

Rok Senior: Andrew Maciel

VLR Masters: Liam Rhodes

Night Race Feature Winners:

Briggs Cadet: Rocco Simone

Briggs Junior: Gavin Goldie

Briggs Junior Lite: Leo Luca Di Carlo

Briggs Senior: Alex Murphy

Briggs Masters: Marc Stehle

KartStars Junior: Ayden Ingratta

KartStars Senior: Javier Ruiz

Mini Rok: Jordan Di Leo

Rok Junior: Ayden Ingratta

Rok Senior: Andrew Maciel

VLR Masters: John Cariati

Congratulations to the Goodridge Family for winning our Flair Airlines sponsored Flight passes!

For more information, please visit kartsportcanada.ca or email info@kartsportcanada.ca.