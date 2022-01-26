KartStars Canada Adds Another Piece of History in 2022!

Press Release by: KartStars Canada

Though Ontario is currently mired in a deep freeze, the 2022 kart racing season has taken its green flag south of the border and the Canadian karting season is beginning to take shape as well. Adding yet another exciting announcement, KartStars Canada is proud today to announce the schedule for its upcoming third season with five events slated for five venues tightly bound to Canadian karting lore: Goodwood, PPK, Shannonville, 3S Go-Karts and Flamboro Speedway!

“It really is quite rewarding to see how the KartStars program is developing and that more historic clubs are getting involved each year,” said organizer Daniel Di Leo. “And while every racer enjoys competing for wins and podiums, we definitely can’t ignore that a big part of the racing experience for drivers and families is visiting different tracks around the province as drivers refine their skills and families enjoy weekends together. We believe our track lineup this year will certainly present a challenge to all karters, and the historians of the sport will certainly have plenty of opportunity to educate the current generation of racers in the paddock with tales of days gone by!”

The fifth full year of Vortex-powered action in Canada will see the series criss-cross the province as KartStars Canada continues to expand its reach. Goodwood Kartways will be a familiar opening event before the schedule makes return visits to Point Pelee Karting and Shannonville. Event four will be at 3S Go-Karts, then the stage will be set for a brand new season finale at Flamboro Speedway! The Waterloo Regional Kart Club adds another piece of Ontario Karting history to the series as it continues to operate as the longest-standing kart club in the province. Originally a staple at Bingemans Park in Kitchener, the club moved to its own track at Flamboro prior to the 2008 season and has been refining it ever since. The club is excited to host and showcase many of its recent track upgrades, as Ontario karters get yet another great challenge behind the wheel.

For the past decade, the team at Goodwood Kartways has assumed a lead role in the organization and presentation of regional and national events, and 2022 is no different. Vortex Canada and Briggs & Stratton racers will combine to create twelve championship classes at KartStars events, with a similar event format and prize structure to last season. Additional details and full prize package information will be released in the weeks and months ahead, but the dates can be entered into your calendar now, and you can definitely get ready to race!

2022 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 21-22

Round 2 – Point Pelee Karting, July 2-3

Round 3 – KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park, August 12-14

Round 4 – 3S Go-Karts, September 3-4

Round 5 – Flamboro Speedway, September 17-18

While race weekends and championships will award traditional karting swag and hardware, Vortex racers will once again be vying for something even more prestigious: a spot on Team Canada for the ROK Cup Super Final in Italy! Top point scorers from season-long championships in Mini, Junior, Senior and Masters will earn tickets to compete, as will the individual race winners from Round 3 – the KartStars Canada National Championship.

Goodwood Kartways – Round 1

The longest-standing kart track operating in Canada, Goodwood Kartways began hosting races in 1957 and has helped produce some of Canada’s greatest racing heroes. Now home to both the largest kart club and Arrive-and-Drive programs in the country, Goodwood is truly the home of karting in Ontario and the Di Leo family is excited to once again kick off the regional racing campaign and welcome all drivers, teams and families back to the track.

Point Pelee Karting – Round 2

Leamington, Ontario, produced a hidden gem of the sport in the late nineties: Point Pelee Karting. Designed with drivers in mind, PPK is one of the best-kept secrets in the province, and yet another great track run by great people. It’s a challenging layout built to CIK/FIA standards that have refined the skills of karting champions of the past and present. A multi-time champion himself, Jason Papp has been at the operational helm since 1998, and his team is very excited to welcome present-day KartStars once again.

Shannonville Motorsport Park – Round 3

The Bear Hunt Continues! Long the most cherished award in Canadian karting, a win at Shannonville earned a driver a ‘Bear’ for decades. This year the tradition continues, as KartStars will once again contest its National Championship event in mid-August. A new ownership group at Shannonville is transforming the venue and that included track improvements prior to the KartStars return last year. The track produces the best four-stroke racing in the province, and all are excited to return.

3S Go-Karts – Round 4

The historic track located just outside the gates of Sibbald Point Provincial Park was the longtime home of the fabled 3S Birel team, an international karting force that racked up countless regional and national wins and produced a number of kart racing superstars. A second-consecutive event that will offer no home track advantage, the famed venue has been on the schedule since the first year of KartStars, and this year will set the stage for the finale.

Flamboro Speedway – Round 5

Since moving to Flamboro Speedway for the 2008 season, the Waterloo Regional Kart Club has continuously developed as a club, and they have continuously developed their track. With multiple configurations available, WRKC will surely host an epic event, and epic events they do know, as the Oktoberfest Grand Prix is one of the most famed events in Canadian karting – sounds like a perfect place for the KartStars 2022 finale.

For more information on KartStars Canada, please visit www.kartsportcanada.ca or contact info@kartsportcanada.ca.

Looking to join our events? A valid Club license is all you need. Don’t forget to register your number. Click HERE for the Number Registry Form.

