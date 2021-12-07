Introducing Team Canada for the 2021 Rotax Grand Finals

It’s been over two years since the last Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and we are so ready for the return of this special event to wrap up our 2021 karting season.

Over 375 drivers from around the globe will make their way to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the 21st Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals including a class of 17 Canadian drivers looking to add their names to the history books. Bahrain was supposed to host in 2020, but the pandemic forced Rotax’s hand to shift the event to Portugal before eventually having to cancel at the very last minute.

Canada will have representation in every category on track and a quick look at the list gives up plenty of hope for another run at the Nations Cup and the prestigious Rotax podium. Only three drivers have Rotax Grand Finals experience before, but that hasn’t stopped many of our drivers in the past from making their presence known in their debut.

Drivers from five different Canadian provinces qualified through three different events this season to earn the chance to represent Team Canada. Four drivers come from victories at the Canadian Karting Championships in Ontario, six won their tickets at the Canada Final in British Columbia and the final six accumulated enough points been the CKC and the Canadian Open to secure their position. Finally, Canada will have its first-ever driver enter the Rotax E-Max division.

Rotax has adjusted the class sizes for two divisions this year, expanding the Rotax Mini Max division to 72 and narrowing the DD2 Master’s division down to 36 entrants.

The Bahrain International Circuit will provide racers with the chance to race both during the daylight hours and under the lights with the sun setting around 4:45 pm each day.

The world-famous chassis raffle will take place on Friday with 376 karts issued to all the competitors for use during the event. BirelART will be the chassis used in Micro Max and Rotax DD2, Praga Karts will be used in Mini Max and DD2 Masters, while Sodikart will provide the material for Rotax Junior and Senior as well as the E-Max.

Drivers will practise on Monday and Tuesday followed by Qualifying on Wednesday. Heat races will run Wednesday and Thursday leading up to the PreFinals on Friday to set the grids for the Grand Finals on Saturday.

CKN will be present in Bahrain to support Team Canada and keep those at home updated on all the actions.

Team Canada – 2021 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Alexis Baillargeon

– Rotax Micro Max, Montreal, QC

– Qualified through Canadian Open

Owen Pankewitz

– Rotax Micro Max, Edmonton, AB

– Qualified through Rotax Canada Final

Lucas Deslongchamps

– Rotax Mini Max, Montreal, QC

– Qualified through Canadian Open

Timothy Clarke

– Rotax Mini Max, Kelowna, BC

– Qualified through Rotax Canada Final

Jensen Burnett

– Rotax Mini Max, Toronto, ON

– Qualified through Canadian Karting Championship

Yuchen Qui

– Rotax Junior, Vancouver, BC

– Qualified through Rotax Canada Final

Ayden Ingratta

– Rotax Junior, Kingsville, ON

– Qualified through Canadian Karting Championship

Adam Ali

– Rotax Senior, Toronto, ON

– Qualified through Canadian Karting Championship

Daniel Ali

– Rotax Senior, Toronto, ON

– Qualified through Canadian Open

Callum Baxter

– Rotax Senior, Halifax, NS

– Qualified through Canadian Open

Griffin Dowler

– Rotax Senior, Edmonton, AB

– Qualified through Rotax Canada Final

Gianluca Savaglio

– Rotax DD2, Toronto, ON

– Qualified through Canadian Karting Championship

Lucas Pernod

– Rotax DD2, Montreal, QC

– Qualified through Canadian Open

Noel Dowler

– Rotax DD2, Edmonton, AB

– Qualified through Rotax Canada Final

Rob Kozakowski

– Rotax DD2 Masters, Edmonton, AB

– Qualified through Rotax Canada Final

Pier-Luc Ouellette

– Rotax DD2 Masters, Terrebonne, QC

– Qualified through Canadian Open

– 2007 and 2011 RMCGF Rotax DD2 World Champion

Teddy Sin

– Rotax E-Max, Vancouver, BC