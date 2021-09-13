Ingratta Completes the Rotax Junior Sweep at Canadian Open

Team Canada at this fall’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will be in good hands as the top-three finishers at this weekend’s Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant will all represent the maple leaf in Bahrain.

Another impressive performance from Ayden Ingratta (AI/RedSpeed) saw the driver from Kingsville, Ontario take his second major Rotax victory and complete a sweep of the two National events.

From the outside of the front row, Ingratta took advantage of a slow start from Callum Baxter (REM/Kosmic) to take the lead into corner one. It got worse for Baxter who fell all the way back to seventh on the opening lap as he struggled to get back in line.

BC’s Ian Qiu (BBR/TonyKart) moved into second on the opening lap and closed in on the race leader’s rear bumper, but was content with staying there early on, allowing the two to pull away.

Back in attack mode, Baxter was charging back through the field at halfway he overtook Logan Pacza (Prime/BirelART) for third but had a big gap to the race leaders.

A number of fast laps helps Baxter break down the gap, but it wasn’t until the final lap when Ingratta began defending that Baxter was able to close in.

Qiu came close but just didn’t have enough to pull off a pass on Ingratta, who defended beautifully.

Taking the checkered flag just like he did at Mosport, Ingratta left his mark on the Rotax Junior division this season. Fending off a last-lap pass, Qiu held on for second with Baxter right behind in third. Pacza wound up fourth while Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) was fifth.

With Ingratta having a ticket from Mosport and Qiu winning the Canada Final in Chilliwack, Baxter was the winner of the Grand Finals ticket based on the points accumulated between the Mosport and Mont-Tremblant events.

Canadian Open Rotax Junior Final Results