Greco Powers to Open Shifter National Title

It was a flag-to-flag performance from Davide Greco in the Open Shifter Final at the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships to secure his first National title.

Greco (PSL/BirelART) has been on the hunt for a number of Nationals wins but has always come up short, that is until Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre.

Starting the race from the pole position alongside fast qualifier James Altamirano (PRO/CL Kart) it was a drag race to corner one with Greco getting there first.

Altamirano kept pace with Greco through the first half of the race, but as the laps ticked away, the gap to the leader grew and Greco went unchallenged to the finish line.

In the race for third, Jared Ramnarayan (PRO/CL Kart held the for the first 18 laps of the race, but a late-race surge from Lucio Masani (Powerhouse/RS Kart) scored him the position with only a couple of laps left.

However, Masini had a pushback bumper penalty and a contact penalty from early in the race and that promoted Ramnarayan back into a podium position.

The race within the race for the Vortex Rok Shifter drivers saw Josh Conquer (Energy Kart) finish ahead of Nico Christodoulou (PRO/CL Kart) and Taegen Poles, earning Conquer a ticket to the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy and invites to ROK Vegas for Christodoulou and Poles.

Finally, in Open Shifter Masters, Pier-Luc Ouellette (BCR/BirelART) and Nicholas Bedard (PSL/BirelART) were the only Masters driver to finish on the lead lap with Ouellette finishing fourth overall in the race to take the win by 44-seconds over Bedard while Francesco Vassallo (PSL/BirelART) was third.

Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships – Open Shifter Final Results

1 David Greco 2 James Altamirano 4.117 3 Jared Ramnarayan 10.576 4 Pier-Luc Ouellette* 14.303 5 Josh Conquer 15.755 6 Lucio Masini 17.051 7 Nico Christodoulou 22.249 8 Taegen Poles 30.121 9 Ryan Monterio 32.515 10 Alex Tagliani 43.656 11 Victor Smialek 54.158 12 Nicolas Bedard* 58.749 13 Francesco Vassallo* 1 Lap 14 Tony Demarco* 1 Lap 15 Giles Gallie* 1 Lap 16 John Ciufo* 1 Lap 17 Nicholas Scarfo 3 Laps 18 Ayden Almeida 17 Laps *Shifter Masters driver

Photos by: Cody Schindel / CKN