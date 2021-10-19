Greco and Conquer Advance in Rok Shifter Final

Two Canadian drivers finished inside the top ten of the Rok Shifter Final at the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy, but both drivers head home knowing they very well could, and should, have been on the podium.

After some challenges in the heat races left both Davide Greco and Joshua Conquer scoring DNFs and having to start a heat race from the very tail of the grid, both started the Final much deeper than where they qualified on Thursday.

For Greco, it went from bad to worse when the lights went out as his BirelART was very slow off the line as he struggled with the clutch lever and fell to nearly last place, again.

The field of 25 Rok Shifter drivers immediately began an insane race of aggression and control, with action all over the South Garda Karting circuit.

Upfront, the overall leader was finally challenged for the first time, while at the tail, Greco, Conquer and Taegen Poles were scrambling to gain positions.

Conquer made ground early while the door seemed to keep getting closed on Greco.

By halfway the pair had found the top ten and some clear track space.

Continuing his charge forward, Greco posted the second-fastest lap of the race, with his Lennox Racing teammate and eventual race winner being the only driver to go faster.

When the checkered flag flew after 20 gruelling laps and fireworks exploding at the finish, Greco would end his weekend with a seventh-place finish, while Conquer was tenth and the second-biggest mover of the race, albeit Greco did pass more karts.

Finishing right where she started, Taegen Poles was nineteenth overall and recognized with the lady driver trophy. Her race was quite eventful too and she managed to hold off a number of aggressive challenges throughout the race.