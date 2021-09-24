Four Close MRFKC Championship Chases were Keeping an Eye on This Weekend

The Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will travel into new territory this weekend to crown their 2021 champions as Brechin Motorsports Park will host the fourth and final round of the championship.

It will be the first major karting event at the track also known as Gamebridge in a very long time, with all the hard work and effort from the new ownership group coming to fruition and earning them a spot on the Regional calendar.

While some of the nine championship chases are nearly locked up at six of the eight races, we have our eyes on four divisions this weekend that will most likely come down the checkered flag on Sunday afternoon and with unpredictable weather in the forecast, there could be a surprise or two.

Each race day awards 100 points to win, plus 25 points to win the Prefinal and 15 points for the fastest Qualifier, meaning there are still plenty of points still up for grabs and no drops to factor in.

So what classes are still close? Here’s who we’re watching.

Mini Rok – Paniccia holds the advantage

127 points cover the top-four in Mini Rok heading to Brechin. Savio Paniccia (PRO/CL Kart) finally scored his first MRFKC win of the season in the most recent race at Innisfil and with it, opened up a lead of 73 points of Pearce Wade (Prime/BirelART), who hasn’t scored a win since round one at Hamilton.

Jensen Burnett (Energy Corse/Energy Kart) is 77 markers back after missing Innisfil, although we’re not sure if he will be in attendance this weekend. With an outside chance, Jackson Pearsall (Shake-n-Bake-PRO/CL Kart) is 127 points back and will need a little luck if he wants to take home the crown.

These kids have really put on a show this summer and we’re excited for one final showcase of their talents before some of them move up to Junior next year.

Briggs Masters – Only 22 points apart at the top

A summer hot streak for Ian MacIntyre (PRO/CL Kart) helped move him to the top of the standings as he holds a very narrow 22-point margin over Rich Folino (Prime/BirelART), while Eli Yanko (VSR/TonyKart) is 73 points back of the lead.

The Briggs Masters grid has been small this season, so it may be tough for Yanko to make up that many points this weekend, leaving this one most likely up to MacIntyre and Folino and the potential for a winner-take-all race Sunday. Grab the popcorn.

Junior Rok – Can Pacza catch Baxter?

A perfect weekend at Innisfil helped Logan Pacza (Prime/BirelART) close the gap to leader Callum Baxter (REM/Kosmic) with the pair now separated by only 51 points heading to Brechin.

Who will stand out this weekend on a track neither has raced on before?

We’re expecting a great showdown for third overall as well, with Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART) 115 points back of the championship lead, but only 32 points ahead of Marcello Paniccia (PRO/CL Kart) for the final step of the championship podium.

Briggs Cadet – Head-to-Head battle continues to the end

We’ve watched these two young drivers trade race wins and share the podium all season long and it’s only fitting that their championship race will come down to the final checkered flag.

Keaton Pipe (VSR/TonyKart) and Jackson Morley (Prime/BirelART) have been so exciting to watch and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top. They are separated by 54 points with the advantage to Pipe.

With an outside chance, Edward Kennedy (TRT/Parolin) will close out his first full season of competition going for victory, hoping to close up the 119 point gap to the top.

Two race days are on tap this weekend. We’re on our way to Gamebridge now and can’t wait to bring you the action.