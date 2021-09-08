East Coast Racers Excited to Finally Return to Coupe de Montreal Competition

For a number of racers from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, the time has finally arrived where they are able to travel again and suit up to race in the Coupe de Montreal.

It’s been a long two summers for the majority of racers in Canada’s most eastern provinces who were unable to travel out of province during the pandemic but over the next two weekends, a number of these racers will travel to Mont-Tremblant, Quebec to compete in the final two stops of the Coupe de Montreal championship and the Canadian Open at the Jim Russell Karting Academy.

The group from East Coast Karting, led by Gerald Caseley, are excited to get back on track with their provincial rivals and take on a number of Canada’s best racers. The team has eight drivers competing in the Canadian Open weekend and add four more for the season finale Coupe de Montreal event the following weekend.

Always competing for victories in the Briggs Senior division, Kelsey Hann, Isaac Teed and Callum Dunbar will be ones to watch in Mont-Tremblant. Making their first trips to Quebec to compete will be Malex Richard and Noah Duguay in Briggs Cadet while Mathieu Demers and Simon Pepin will rejoin their ECK teammates in their home province to race in Briggs Masters. Callum Dunbar will pull double-duty, adding Rotax Senior to his busy weekend.

On the second weekend, ECK veterans Gerald Caseley Jr. and Nathan Kelly will suit up for a weekend of action, and Isla Kants will also join the team in Briggs Senior. Coming off a very busy season of competition in Ontario, Canadian Champion Callum Baxter will rejoin the team for the weekend as well in Briggs Junior and Rotax Junior.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Tremblant,” explains Caseley to CKN. “We have a great team of drivers aiming for the podium.”

The team has already rolled into the Jim Russell Karting Academy and began setup Wednesday with drivers set to begin practice on Thursday and Friday before the first weekend’s event.