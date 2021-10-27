Drivers React to the New ROK Vegas Track Configuration

We reached to a handful of drivers getting ready for ROK Vegas and asked their thoughts on the new track configuration that was released by ROK Cup USA.

A last-minute adjustment forced ROK Cup USA to redesign their track in a different lot behind the Planet Hollywood and Paris Hotels in Las Vegas and use every inch of space available to them for the event.

With over 300 entries for the event, the paddock space will be packed and the action on track intense. We cannot wait to arrive in Las Vegas and attend this great event, especially with almost 50 Canadian drivers in attendance!

So here’s what a few Canadian drivers think of the track and their excitement leading up to the big event to cap off the Rok Cup season.

“This year’s new Rok Vegas track configuration looks much more technical and more difficult for drivers to learn. I am expecting the racing to be much closer and a lot of competition fighting for the top step of the podium. It’s anyone’s guess as to who will come out on top in my opinion since the competition is too close.”

– Adam Ali, Rok Senior & VLR Senior

“Very excited to be attending my first Rok event. The track looks pretty technical compared to the first layout and chassis setup should be the key to success.”

– John Kwong, VLR Masters

“I’m super excited to be travelling back to the USA to compete in Rok Vegas after missing out last year. The new revised track layout for this year looks a lot more technical than in previous years, with a good mix of low and higher-speed corners. I can’t wait to try it out and run some laps on practice day. The new venue right on the strip for this year is exciting as well, hopefully adding a new element to race day and attracting some larger crowds to watch and experience the action-packed racing that Rok Vegas always provides.”

-Mario Gil, Rok Shifter

“I am very excited for Rok Cup Vegas as it is my first time racing Mini in the USA. The track I think is very good, I like the back straight where you can reach your top speed…so I can’t wait to test it out. I feel honoured to be able to represent Canada with Magik Kart in this big event.”

– Gabriel Balog, Mini Rok

“I think the track design offers an emphasis on the ability of drivers maintaining cornering speed; as the vast majority of turns are two sharp 90° corners to make for tight hairpins. These tight hairpins lead to really fun racing and tight packs as you can pass from greater distances. The top-end also looks to have some opportunities to show itself. This should allow drivers to really feel the speed of the ROK package – as the back straightaway leads into a high-speed chicane. Overall I have heard only good things about the ROK Vegas event. I am excited to attend this event for the first time and race against some of North America’s premiere ROK drivers.”

– Griffin Dowler, Rok Senior

“The new track looks fun. I can’t wait to race next week. I am looking forward to being in Vegas again – the great racing, the lights and the M&M Store! I’m excited that more of the Prime Powerteam and Trevor will be there this year too! I won’t say that I’m looking forward to the warm weather cause that might jinx it. I do hope I don’t fracture my ribs this time!”

– Pearce Wade, Mini Rok

“I’m super excited for this year’s Rok Vegas event with the new location and layout, it looks like it will be challenging for us shifter drivers. I think qualifying will be very important this year as track position and staying clean through the heats will be crucial to be up front on Sunday. I’m excited to be driving the CRG/RWR platform and look forward to a great event as Rok Cup always puts on.”

– Ryan Martin, Rok Shifter

Rok Vegas runs from November 3-7. A full day of practice will be followed by Qualifying on Thursday, Heat races on Friday and Saturday and the Main Event Finals on Sunday.