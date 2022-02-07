Caseley Strikes Deal to Become Cup Karts Canada

The momentum for Gerald Caseley and his Briggs 206-only events this summer continues to build as he has confirmed a deal with Cup Karts North America, the largest four-cycle karting program in the USA, to brand his two races as the Cup Karts Canada Division. The moves give his races a name to be known as, but also a rule set to reference, prize package opportunities and racers from the USA an option to compete in Canada and vice-versa.

Pre-pandemic, a number of Canadian kart racers competed annually in the Cup Karts North America Grand Nationals in New Castle, Indiana as a way to cap off their season in style, now with the CKNA brand on both sides of the border, Briggs 206 racers will have even more opportunities to race under the CKNA brand.

Speaking to eKartingnews.com, Caseley is very excited about the recent news as his events draw closer. “I’m extremely excited to partner with Greg and Cup Karts North America to launch Cup Karts Canada, and I think that this will help promote 4-cycle racing in Canada. These events will showcase the great talent we have in Canada in 4-cycle. Our goal is to make these races a venue where like-minded racers get to come and share their passion for 4-cycle racing. Our goal is to provide maximum track time, maximum fun, and give back as much as we can to the people that support us. As a promoter, I have to realize my customers are spending their hard-earned money on their hobby and we have to make sure it is fun for them so they will return.”

The deal comes after Caseley was initially working together with the CKNA owners Greg Jasperson and Steve Vermeer to award prizes to New Castle from events he was organizing back in 2020, but with the Pandemic forcing him to put a hold on the events, Caseley regrouped and built his plan to host two Briggs-only races in 2022. With a plan in place, he met with Greg and Steve at their Winter Nationals in Jacksonville, Florida to discuss and a couple of months later, the deal is done and Cup Karts Canada is born.

Jasperson noted to EKN, “We’ve been fortunate to welcome many Canadian competitors to our American events in past years, attracting racers from multiple regions of Canada. We’ve been proud to offer a series with the ability to bring these racers to the US and compete together on a level playing field. Thanks to a ruleset, there is very little these travelling competitors needed to adjust for. We believe that the addition of the Canadian Division will enhance our ability to provide an avenue for the best 4-cycle drivers from across North America to compete against each other in both countries in a way that has not been done before.”

The first of two races will take place at Karting Trois-Rivieres in Quebec on June 25-26 while the second stop will be held at Goodwood Kartways in Ontario on July 23-24.

More news and information about the events, including prizes, registration info and more to come soon on CKN.