Caseley Confirms Tracks for his Briggs Only Showcases

A few weeks back we spoke with Gerald Caseley about his intentions to host two Briggs & Stratton exclusive events in 2022 and today we have more news.

Caseley has confirmed to CKN that the two races will be held at Karting Trois-Rivieres in Quebec and at Goodwood Kartways in Ontario.

The first event is scheduled to take place on June 25-26 at Karting Trois-Rivieres, a track familiar to racers east on Montreal. Located only minutes outside the city, the challenging circuit has an old-school design that drivers seem to enjoy.

A month later, Caseley will take over Goodwood Kartways on July 23-24. The popular venue just north of Toronto is a great circuit for Briggs racing, always providing excitement right to the finish line of every race.

“I feel both of these tracks are great four-cycle circuits and will provide the perfect locations for my events. They will also work very well for the race format that will be used, which is something never before been used in North America. The racers will love it.”

The races will provide plenty of time on track over the two days of competition and are open to everyone with a kart and a Briggs 206 engine. Class structures will be confirmed in the future.

Caseley continues to work on the prize packages for the event and has mentioned he has some important meetings this winter that could really amp up the events.

“I’m going down to Florida this winter and I have some meetings lined up that I’m enthusiastic for. They could be very beneficial to the racers and the races. Also, I’ve had a lot of good calls since the first announcement and racers in all regions are excited to take part in one or both races.”

More information about the events will come soon, but those looking to get involved should contact Gerald by email at Caseleygerald5@gmail.com.