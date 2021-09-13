Canadian Open Win Secures MacDermid a Grand Finals Ticket

Ryan MacDermid is going back to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals after driving to an impressive Rotax Senior victory at the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant over the weekend.

From the pole position, MacDermid (REM/Kosmic) held off the charging pack of 35 drivers and remained in the lead after a chaotic opening lap that featured a number of drivers being run off track, including front runners Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) and Kai Dalziel (REM/Kosmic).

It was a REM/Kosmic lead from there as MacDermid led Daniel Ali and Mathieu Cousineau. On lap four Cousineau felt the pressure from behind and passed by Ali in corner one, with Steven Szigeti (SH/SodiKart) and Coltin McCaughan (SH/SodiKart) also sneaking by on the same lap.

MacDermid built a small lead from the pass but with the draft, Cousineau closed back in on the race leader a few laps later.

Cousineau kept the pressure on but the race leader didn’t turn a wheel wrong in the 14-lap race and left no opportunity to take advantage of.

Celebrating at the finish line, MacDermid accumulated the most points between the Canadian Open and the Canadian Championships at Mosport to secure the ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, held this December in Bahrain. It will be the third time MacDermid will represent Team Canada.

Cousineau wrapped up a great first weekend with REM on the podium in second place while Ali recovered back to a podium position in third. Szigeti was fourth with Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) closing out the top-five with McCaughan losing out of a top-five finish with three laps to go.

Canadian Open Rotax Senior Final Results