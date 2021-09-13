Connect with us
Canadian Open Win Secures MacDermid a Grand Finals Ticket

Ryan MacDermid is going back to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals after driving to an impressive Rotax Senior victory at the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant over the weekend.

From the pole position, MacDermid (REM/Kosmic) held off the charging pack of 35 drivers and remained in the lead after a chaotic opening lap that featured a number of drivers being run off track, including front runners Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) and Kai Dalziel (REM/Kosmic).

It was a REM/Kosmic lead from there as MacDermid led Daniel Ali and Mathieu Cousineau. On lap four Cousineau felt the pressure from behind and passed by Ali in corner one, with Steven Szigeti (SH/SodiKart) and Coltin McCaughan (SH/SodiKart) also sneaking by on the same lap.

MacDermid built a small lead from the pass but with the draft, Cousineau closed back in on the race leader a few laps later.

Cousineau kept the pressure on but the race leader didn’t turn a wheel wrong in the 14-lap race and left no opportunity to take advantage of.

Celebrating at the finish line, MacDermid accumulated the most points between the Canadian Open and the Canadian Championships at Mosport to secure the ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, held this December in Bahrain. It will be the third time MacDermid will represent Team Canada.

Cousineau wrapped up a great first weekend with REM on the podium in second place while Ali recovered back to a podium position in third. Szigeti was fourth with Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) closing out the top-five with McCaughan losing out of a top-five finish with three laps to go.

Canadian Open Rotax Senior Final Results

1Ryan MacDermid
2Mathieu Cousineau0.450
3Daniel Ali0.580
4Steven Szigeti1.335
5Robert Soroka1.825
6Marco Filice3.517
7Adam Ali5.566
8Vincent Desautels5.774
9Griffin Dowler6.700
10Justin Arseneau7.368
11Cole Hooton7.437
12Chase Pelletier9.028
13Jack Drury11.374
14Justin Spence14.751
15Laurent Legault14.838
16Devon Gellings14.976
17Ethan Ossowski17.047
18Alex Marcil Perron18.176
19Antoine Senechal18.918
20Ryan Armstrong19.706
21Kai Dalziel20.932
22Tristan Deshaies21.939
23Sean Relf22.092
24Eamon Lowe22.290
25Rayden Persaud22.950
26Pierre Lardeux23.270
27William Chayer26.378
28Timothy Salvatore28.786
29Calum Dunbar30.079
30Coltin McCaughan3 laps
31James Mapp6 laps
32John Burke12 laps
33Maude Grenier13 laps
34Patrick Woods-Toth13 laps
35Nalin Shah14 laps

