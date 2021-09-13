Connect with us
Baillargeon Breaks Through in Rotax Mini-Max

RMCGF Team Canada invites go to Baillargeon and Deslongchamps

A superb performance from Alexis Baillargeon in the Rotax Mini-Max Final at the Canadian Open has earned him a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

In Qualifying, Baillargeon (BCR/CL Kart) missed the pole position by 0.003 seconds as Frederique Lemiuex (PSL/BirelART) posted the fastest time.

In the PreFinal it was Lucas Deslongchamps (BCR/BirelART) who took control with Baillargeon staying close in second to ensure a front-row start for the Final.

When the green flag waved, a three-wide race into corner one between Deslongchamps, Baillargeon and Pearce Wade (Prime/BirelART) saw Baillargeon exit with the race lead.

Deslongchamps kept close in the opening laps as the lead pair pulled away from their competitors, but after the halfway mark of the race, the pace of the race leader was too much.

Pulling away to a 1.4-second victory, Baillargeon scored his breakout victory in fine fashion. Deslongchamps settled for second while Lemieux moved into third early and never looked back to score a podium finish.

Major Makovskis (PRO/CL Kart) and Edward Kennedy (TRT/Parolin) rounded out the top five.

Taking home the tickets to the Rotax Grand Finals, Baillargeon will represent Team Canada in the Rotax Micro-Max division while Deslongchamps will join Canadian Champion Jensen Burnett in the Mini-Max division.

Canadian Open Rotax Mini-Max Final Results

1Alexis Baillargeon
2Lucas Deslongchamps1.472
3Frederique Lemieux3.239
4Major Makovskis5.104
5Edward Kennedy5.348
6Olivier Mrak9.076
7Jackson Lachapelle9.193
8Brando Londono9.345
9Yiannis Maragkakis9.653
10Pearce Wade12.499
11Antoine Lemieux21.860
12Oliver Bernier Kuziora22.064
13Louis Thomas Pelletier22.704
14Jeremy St Cyr25.403

