Ayden Ingratta Looks to Double Down in Las Vegas

Already a victor in Las Vegas within the past month, Canadian karting standout Ayden Ingratta will be looking to double down next weekend in Sin City. With karts set to hit the temporary circuit at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway one week from today, Ingratta is looking to the top step of the podium at the annual Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals.

“We are calling this one ‘Operation Vegas’ as it is one of the events that I have looked forward to all season,” explained Ingratta. “Last year we showed great pace and were at the front of the field throughout the first four days of on track action but on Super Sunday, luck just wasn’t on our side, and I am hoping that has changed this year.”

Making the trek from Ontario, Canada, Ingratta will pilot a Speed Concepts Racing and SpeedLab Racing Engines powered Redspeed chassis in his quest for SuperNats glory. Already a Florida Winter Tour race winner, SKUSA Pro Tour winner, United States Pro Kart Series race winner, ROK Vegas champion and two-time Canadian National Champion in 2021, there is one more spot in Ayden’s trophy case and that has been reserved for some hardware from SuperNats 24.

Ingratta continued, “It has been a great season, but a SuperNats win would put the cherry on top for sure and I will personally take no prisoners trying to achieve that goal. I know we have the team, power and equipment to do so, and I am up for the challenge.”

Ayden Ingratta and the rest of the Speed Concepts Racing program will hit the track next Wednesday, December 1st for practice before qualifying will take place on Thursday. Heat races will start on Friday and roll through Saturday before warm-ups and a single main event per class will crown SuperNationals Champions.