17 Canadians Italy Bound for Rok Cup SuperFinal!

For 17 Canadian Rok Cup racers, their ambitions to compete on the international stage and represent their country have led them to South Garda Karting in northern Italy for the Rok Cup SuperFinal.

Annually, the SuperFinal draws rokkers from around the globe to the mecca of karting with hundreds of racers on the entry list.

With a number of ways to earn an entry to the event this season, along with a handful of drivers from last year that weren’t able to travel and compete getting a second chance, we have a great number of drivers on their way to Italy for the event.

Normally, racers would have two weekends of racing to travel for, but the Trofeo d’Autunno at South Garda Karting was scheduled for a different weekend and instead, a collective test will be held the weekend before the event.

So who is competing in Italy this week with a Canadian flag on their race suit? Here’s the list and which teams they will race with (if they have joined one). We’ve also had a peek at the unofficial entry list, featuring 318 entrants, which we are expecting to grow a little more.

CKN will be in Italy for the event and we can’t wait to return to South Garda Karting and cover the event for our Canadian drivers.

Mini Rok – 104 Entrants

Jensen Burnett, Energy Corse, Energy Kart

Mayer Deonarine, Energy Corse, Energy Kart

Jordan Di Leo, Energy Corse, Energy Kart

Christian Papp, Energy Corse, Energy Kart

Junior Rok – 85 Entrants

Caleb Campbell, KIDIX Racing, FA Kart

Senior Rok – 67 Entrants

Nolan Bower, Exprit Kart

Marco Filice, Lennox Racing Team, CL Kart

Andrew Maciel, TonyKart

Lorenzo Morsillo, TonyKart

Robert Soroka, RedSpeed Kart

Gianluca Savaglio, TonyKart

Shifter Rok – 22 Entrants

Joshua Conquer, Energy Corse, Energy Kart

Davide Greco, Lennox Racing Team, CL Kart

Taegen Poles, Energy Corse, Energy Kart

Expert Rok – 22 Entrants

Joe Crupi, TonyKart

Cayden Goodridge, Exprit Kart

Mark Pavan, Exprit Kart

We will have a further preview of our drivers in the coming days as most have begun their travels to Italy. The event officially runs from October 13-16 and the final day of the competition will be available to watch via Live Stream.