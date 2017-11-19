Zilisch and Energy Kart #1 in Mini Swift as SuperNationals Winner Decided in Tech!

Entering the race at the number 1 plate holder courtesy of his championship at the SKUSA Pro Tour, Carson Morgan was a good bet to take home the victory in the Mini Swift category. As the second class to roll out onto the track for their Sunday Final, the grandstands were packed and the momentum was high to watch the young guns hit the track.

At the start, it quickly emerged as a three-kart race as Connor Zilisch and Brent Crews, both recent winners on the international stage, were joined by Morgan and began to pull away from the rest.

After trading the lead position in the early stages, the trio calmed down until the final few circuits, turning up their attacks. With Morgan out front on the final lap, Crews made a move down the inside of Zilisch in the Circus Circus corner and with it, allowed Morgan to sneak away enough to take the win at the finish line.

However, the podium wasn’t official and following technical inspection, both Morgan and Crews were excluded from the results for technical infractions, elevating Zilisch to the top. Pole-sitter Diego Contecha inherited second with Santiago Trisini third.

Canadian Justin Arseneau was in the race long five kart battle for seventh but unfortunately while battling on the final lap into turn five, contact with another driver knocked him drop all the down to the twenty-eighth position in the final results.