Zach Claman DeMelo Joins RaceLab, Kartplex and JV Kart

With news breaking just last week about the collaboration between Canadian entities, JV Kart, Racelab and Kartplex, the new team is making headlines again. Inking a deal with former IndyCar driver and four-time Canadian National Karting Champion, Zach Claman DeMelo has been named lead driver for JV Kart’s 2021 campaign. The former Indy Lights race winner was hand-picked for his ability to help the team achieve its goals as it sets its sights on some of North America’s highest profile karting events in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to representing JV Kart and all the guys at Kartplex and Racelab,” DeMelo commented. “Being Canadian, it’s an honor to represent an iconic name like Villeneuve in the motorsport world. I am excited to put the kart and name at the front where it belongs. I will be moving out to BC to be closer to the RaceLab team and Kartplex facility. I look forward to showing what we can do as a team.”

“The whole management team at Kartplex/Racelab is very excited to have a talent like Zach driving for us and representing the Villeneuve brand,” commented RaceLab Team Manager Danny Kacic. “We are all very excited for this partnership, and we cannot wait to get ZCD on track in the JV Kart colors.”

Claman DeMelo, who grew up following Jacques Villeneuve like most Canadian race fans, is ecstatic to be associated with the Canadian racing icon.

“I need to thank everyone involved in helping me make this exciting step in my racing career. I can’t wait to get started,” added DeMelo.

Claman DeMelo has raced all around the world including time spent in Europe as an elite competitor in both karts and formula cars, culminating in carrying the Canadian flag to the highest level of motorsports such the NTT IndyCar Series in the US and Canada.

“Zach is a proven winner in every series he has entered, and we are confident that he will be a key to meeting our objectives as a team,” noted Steve Rickman, Managing Director, Racelab. “Jacques and the team are committed to providing the best equipment and opportunities to talented young Canadians like Zach.”

Claman DeMelo continued, “We have a plan to get back into a race car very soon, but the fact is that kart racing is simply the best way to keep my racing reflexes honed at the highest level. Even as I move forward in my career, I will always find opportunities to stay involved and satisfy my passion for karting.”

The RaceLab team has plans to compete in several regional series in Western Canada this summer as they prepare to make a serious run for victory at the Superkarts! USA (SKUSA) SuperNationals, in Las Vegas Nevada and the 2021 ROK Cup USA ROK the RIO event, assuming that circumstances and restrictions related to the COVID pandemic will allow it to happen.

For more information, please visit Kartplex / RaceLab at www.theracelab.com or www.kartplex.ca or call 250-488-4630.