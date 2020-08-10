YOU’RE INVITED – 2020 CKN DASH for CASH Will Be August 23 at CMI!

You didn’t think we forgot about our annual CKN DASH for CASH, did you?

Even in this crazy year that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CKN Dash for Cash is still a go and it will take place on August 23 at the Canadian Mini Indy.

It will be part of a great double-header of racing action at CMI, which will see the Hamilton Regional Karting Club host race 12 of their club racing schedule on Saturday, August 22, followed by the non-points, fun day of racing with great prizes CKN Dash for Cash on Sunday, all of which will lead up to the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship rolling into town the following weekend for round two of their major championship.

The program invites all racers, with a full lineup of classes available to compete in. Briggs Cadet, Junior, Senior and Masters fill out the four-cycle class roster, while Vortex ROK Mini, Junior Senior and Shifter are available for the speedy two-cycle racers.

Four classes are GUARANTEED to race for a cool $1000 winner-take-all cash payout while other classes are guaranteed at least $250 to the race winner. With more sponsors coming in daily, it’s possible that all eight classes could be racing for the maximum payout. For classes that exceed 10 entries, the payout jumps up to $500, or $1000 if the classes exceed 20 entries. A cash prize for most laps led in the Finals is also available, with $50 going to the driver that leads the most laps, or $100 if a driver can lead all of the laps in classes that exceed 10 drivers.

We have put together a one-time CKN Photo Package special for the event. For only $75.00, you will receive a 13×19 photo print from the CKN Dash for Cash, along with an email with a small selection of images of your driver from the event. Pre-orders are required and can be placed through our CKN Online Store.

In addition to the cash prizes, glass trophies and winners rings, a number of prizes will be raffled off throughout the day. All registered drivers will be eligible to win these prizes which include:

2 Leaf Blowers

1 set of Bridgestone Tires

1 set of Vega Tires

219 RK Chains

CKN Photo Packages

Hilliard Clutches

and a variety of other karting supplies and products

We are thankful for our official sponsors of the event, which include Burwell Auto Body, Franklin Self Storage, Frontem, Prime Powerteam, Rev Performance Materials, The Gow Family and ISM Motorsports.

Racers, you won’t want to miss this opportunity for a great weekend of fun racing action.

Those with any questions about the HRKC, CKN Dash for Cash or are interested in sponsoring a class, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com for more information.