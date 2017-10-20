Indycar drivers James Hinchcliife (left) and Robert Wickens (right) pose for a photo with young karters Alec and Khloe Drummond (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Young Karters Meet Indycar Idols at Goodwood Kartways

Just over 24 hours after the announcement that there will be an all-Canadian pairing in the Indycar Series, the duo of James Hinchcliffe and his new teammate Robert Wickens we are Goodwood Kartways to continue their press tour.

The pair will race for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and are the first all-Canadian lineup since Paul Tracy and Patrick Carpentier way back in 2004. Hinchcliffe has been in Indycar since 2011 while Wickens arrives after spending the last six seasons with Mercedes AMG in DTM overseas.

The pair of life-long friends chose Goodwood Kartways given that it was a track they used to compete against each other when they raced karts, making it a bit of a homecoming.

After arriving a few minutes late and spending 25 minutes or so talking to the press, Wickens and Hinchcliffe took to the track for some demonstration laps while a third kart was set up for the media to try it out. There was also a moment for their girlfriends to get behind the wheel.

Following the on-track action, the pair was greeted by many motorsports fans and young kart racers who got the chance to meet their idols, get an autograph and pose for a photo. Running much later than scheduled, the pair had no issues signing autographs as the sun began to set.

Here are what some of them posted on Instagram.

Had a great day back at our old stomping grounds! Some of Canada’s greatest started here, @robertwickens and I are hoping to add our names to the list! @goodwoodkartways A post shared by James Hinchcliffe (@hinchtown) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Had a blast racing against @hinchtown & @robertwickens! I came in third. #podiumfinish #racingwiththestars #indycar @indycar A post shared by Rob Leth (@robleth) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT