Jordan Prior is one of four Canadians racing this weekend in Briggs 206 action. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Young and Prior Join Murphy and Yanko in Briggs Action at SKUSA Winter Series

Two more Canadian pilots have entered their names into the Briggs & Stratton competition at the SKUSA Winter Series as round two takes place this weekend in Ocala, Florida at Ocala Gran Prix. The short circuit is very suitable for Briggs competition and should provide excellent pack racing.

Each making their respective debut in Senior Briggs action, Jac Young and Jordan Prior are among a number of new entries this weekend after a rather small turnout at the series opener a month ago in Homestead.

Prior, won multiple races in 2017 in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship as well as the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge and came just one corner away from victory at the Canadian Karting Championship.He will race this weekend with Prime Powerteam on a BirelART chassis.

Young, still relatively new to the regional and national karting scene in Ontario, showed great progress up through the grid in 2017 and is using this weekend in Ocala as a chance to get a head start on his 2018 season, and of course, to get away from the wintery conditions at home. Young races with VSR on a TonyKart.

“I’m super excited. It’s my first time racing as a Senior and first time at a SKUSA event. Great competition so far and great to see so many Canadians here! Team VSR is ready and looking forward to race day tomorrow and Sunday.” – Jac Young

After taking part in round one, Alex Murphy is in the running for the Briggs Senior Championship this weekend, while Eli Yanko has a very good chance at the Briggs Masters title, after leaving Homestead with a race win. Marc Stehle was in Homestead for race one but is not entered this weekend.

Two separate race days are on tap, beginning on Saturday with round one.