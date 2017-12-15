A photo from last years Winter Karting at Innisfil (Photo courtesy: Teresa Launi)

You Gotta Try This! Winter Karting at Innisfil Indy Kicks Off This Weekend!

Love karting and winter snow? Well, Innisfil Indy has confirmed the return of their winter karting activity and will be hosting five races this winter to let racers try their hands at driving a kart track on a snow-covered track.

Last year a number of drivers took advantage of the snowy conditions at the Innisfil Indy in Ontario to try their hands at the challenging conditions. This winter, Tony Launi and his crew at Innisfil have organized five dates for winter karting, beginning with this Saturday, December 16 after an early season dropping of snow.

Utilizing the Arrive & Drive karts at Innisfil, racers will get the chance to practice and race throughout the day on a snow-covered track.

“We had a great turn out last year and our members wanted to do it again this year. Just something fun to do in the winter. Track has snow and is ready to go. We have 13 confirmed so far including Stefano Lucente.”

– Teresa Launi of Innisfil Indy



The five race dates chosen for winter karting at Innisfil Indy are December 16, January 7, January 20, February 4 and March 3.

Drivers will need to bring their own race gear and be sure to dress for the weather. Additional clothing is suggested as there is the chance of getting wet.

The track will have breakfast from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM with registration opening at 10:00 AM. The cost is $150.00 per driver and includes lunch. Practice will start at 11:00 AM and have Qualifying, a Pre-Final and Final to follow.

For more information, be sure to contact Innisfil Indy immediately.