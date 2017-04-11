WRKC Opening Weekend Coming Soon!

Spring has arrived, the weather is getting warmer and the go-kart season is ready to get underway. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club would like to welcome everyone to the start of our 36th year as an organized kart club for the 2017 season. WRKC has spent the off-season working with our surrounding kart clubs to lock down their 2017 schedule while ensuring the least amount of overlapping events with our fellow kart clubs.

Rookie drivers will be taking the track on April 29 as they learn the basics. Open practice will occur on the next day where seasoned veterans and rookies will look to build up speed for the upcoming season. The Flamboro Motor Speedway road course is looking fast and the drivers can’t wait to hit the track.

The first race of the season will be held on May 6. The first race of the season is always special. Getting to see your fellow competitors and friends for the first time since last season makes this race the most anticipated of the season.

After the first race, the season continues will 12 more sanctioned club races. A full schedule can be found at wrkc.on.ca. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go karting club and cheer on their favorite drivers.