WRKC Nears The End of Another Great Season with Race 11

WRKC is nearing the end of another great season with just a couple of races remaining. Race #11 brought both great weather and great attendance of both racers and spectators.

The Cadet class was extremely close with Matthew Roach continuing a very strong season and taking the checkered flag over second-place Jamie Rowley. Novice class was Caleb Campbell over hard-charging Ty Riopelle and Taylor Weber taking the third spot. Junior Light win went to Owen Colling. Junior Heavy feature win went to Cole Quinton also having a very strong season over second-place Ethan Donkers. Senior Medium certainly had one of the largest classes of the day and the racing was aggressive through all the heat with the final being no exception with Josh Bisschop taking the win over his brother Austin Bisschop in the second spot who was able to hold off Dave Miller who had challenged Austin for the second spot several times during the race. The Master’s group continues to provide some of the seasons best racing and this was no exception with Jake Collison taking the win over Adrian Donkers with Terry Ellwood taking third.

WRKC club has a short break and will return for Race #12 on Saturday, September 14th. So come on out and be part of this family-oriented organization and fun.

Top-5 results from each group:

Cadet 1) Matthew Roach 2) Jamie Rowley 3) Austin Gordon 4) Ryker Magro 5) Rhys Magro

Novice 1) Caleb Campbell 2) Ty Riopelle 3) Taylor Weber 4) Wesley Donkers 5) Nolan Hofrichter

JR Light 1) Owen Colling 2) Ethan DeMenna 3) Logan Prince 4) Connor Pinos5) Isabella Rego

JR Heavy 1) Cole Quinton 2) Ethan Donkers 3) Jordan Ramsbottom 4) William Adams 5) Joey Woolsey

SR Medium 1) Josh Bisschop 2) Austin Bisschop 3) David Miller 4) Andrew Whelan 5) Wesley Tobin

Masters 1) Jake Collison 2) Adrian Donkers 3) Terry Elwood 4) Andrew Tarr 5) Robert Magro

Special Thanks to Race Day Sponsor, Jibs Action Sports who have supported this club for several years.

Jibs have been killin’ it since 2010! They are Canada’s source for the best scooters, BMX bikes, and skateboards. They also have an amazing selection of scooter parts, BMX parts, apparel and accessories. Jibs action sports team is home to some of the best riders in the country, and anyone can get in on the action with our Jibs Crew program. You can shop online, or visit one of our stores in Burlington, or Pickering.

A full schedule can be found at wrkc.on.ca. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family-oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go-karting club and cheer on your favourite driver’s admission is always FREE.

It’s that time of year again as the club gets ready for the longest standing tradition in Canadian Karting this coming Thanksgiving weekend. Oktoberfest Grand Prix is just around the corner on October 12th, 2019. This is a must-see event with over 100 karting enthusiast come out from all over Ontario to be part of this long-standing tradition and this will be the clubs 38th year for the event. So come on out bring a friend to bring a Kart and join in the fun everyone is welcome.