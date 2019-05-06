WRKC Kicks off 38th Club Racing Season

WRKC has kicked off their 38th season of racing this past Saturday with a large attendance of racers and spectators on hand for our first official race of the 2019 season. There was a great turn out of new members that included 18 rookies to complement our field of returning members with large numbers in all the groups totalling 80 karts for opening day. The Cadet class was extremely close with Matthew Roach taking the checkered flag after 12 laps. Junior lite provided nonstop action right to the end with Owen Colling taking the win. The Master’s group provided some of the best racing of the day with Jake Collison picking up the win over Adrian Donkers.

WRKC club returns this Saturday, May 11 for race two so come on out and be part of this family-oriented organization and fun.

Top-5 results from each group

Cadet

1) Matthew Roach 2) Jamie Rowley 3) Brandon Bowden-X 4) Noah Smart-X 5) Ryker Magro

Novice

1) Ty Riopelle 2) Caleb Campbell 3) Nolan Hofrichter 4) Carson McFarlane 5) Liam Hofrichter

JR Lite

1) Owen Colling 2) Ethan DeMenna 3) Connor Pinos 4) Scotty Watkins 5) Stewart Ross

JR Heavy

1) Cole Quinton 2) Willam Adams 3) Jordan Ramsbottom 4) Anna Janssen 5) Connor Clubine

SR Medium

1) Ciarra Collison 2) David Miller 3) Andrew Whelan 4) Madison Colling 5) Matthew Tarr

Masters

1) Jake Collison 2) Adrian Donkers 3) Paul Harrison 4) Scott Elwood 5) Trevor McDonald

Special Thanks to our Race Day Sponsor by Steve Adams of Reliance Precision. Reliance Precision has been providing precision machined and fabricated components to a wide range of industries since 2001. We perform prototype and production CNC machining, as well as Mig and Tig welding in a variety of materials from steels and aluminum to plastics and super alloys. These are just some of the process we utilize to provide our clients with quality components and assemblies. Long term relationships with many outside vendors allow us to offer complete projects start to finish. Right from concept and design, through machining, fabricating heat treatment and surface finishing such as anodizing, black oxide, zinc plating and powder coating, Reliance Precision can provide products ready to ship to the end user.

We have extensive experience in OEM automotive assembly tooling and have developed a number of quality and tooling reliability products for an ever more demanding global marketplace. Utilizing the latest in CNC machining technology and software, Reliance Precision supplies an endless array of specialty hardware, weldments, factory equipment, and specialty machinery to a wide range of industries such as automotive, health care, defence, packaging and consumer goods manufacturers.

A full schedule can be found at wrkc.on.ca. The Waterloo Regional Kart Club is a family oriented organization and encourages families to join us. Families from ages 7 to 70 can come out to experience the thrills of Canada’s largest 4-stroke go karting club and cheer on your favourite driver’s admission is always FREE.